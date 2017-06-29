2 dead, 4 injured in industrial accident at TECO power plant

- Fire and rescue crews say two people have died and several others were injured in an industrial accident at Tampa Electric's Big Bend power plant in Apollo Beach.

TECO's public information officer, Cheri Jacobs said workers were performing routine maintenance on a slag tank at the time of the accident, around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Jacobs explained slag is the byproduct of burning coal, which is the primary function at the Big Bend power plant. The slag falls into a water tank and crystallizes, and is then recycled for use in the sandblasting and roofing industries.

Jacobs was unable to say what exactly caused the accident that killed the two workers and seriously injured four others but added they were trying to find out so it didn't happen again.

The view from SkyFOX, meanwhile showed at least four fire trucks at the scene and several ambulances and other emergency vehicles, but officials with TECO did not immediately offer many details.

"We do have an incident at Big Bend, reports of four people being injured, possibly burned," a TECO spokesperson told FOX 13.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue called it a "major incident" in a tweet and referenced "multiple patients."

"Preliminary information is pointing to an industrial accident," HCFR tweeted at 5:45 p.m.

"HCSO is assisting Hillsborough County Fire Rescue in the ongoing incident at the power plant on Big Bend Road," Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesman Larry McKinnon advised just after 5:30 p.m. "The scene at the power plant is still very active. HCFR is in a rescue mode."

Four patients were taken to Tampa General Hospital -- two by helicopter -- but a spokesperson there had no immediate word on their injuries.

The stacks of the Big Bend power plant are a familiar landmark to many in the Bay Area, towering above the eastern shore of Tampa Bay. The plant is also famously home to manatees in the winter, who flock to the warm water flowing from the plant when temperatures drop.

