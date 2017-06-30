STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Dog crashes orchestra at International Izmir Festival in Turkey, steals the show (VIDEO)

Jun 30 2017

Updated: Jun 30 2017 07:48AM MST

EPHESUS, Turkey - A dog crashed an orchestra’s performance in Turkey, not only stealing the show but the hearts of thousands on social media.

The pooch made its way onto the stage during the 31st International İzmir Festival in Ephesus on June 20.

The adorable dog calmly walked out and looked at the crowd before taking a seat next to a violinist.

The crowd gave off a thunderous round of applause for the dog as the orchestraorchester Wiener Kammer, conductor Ola Rudner, and pianist Fazil Say took the moment in stride.

