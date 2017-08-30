Long lines as Houston-area groceries stores reopen

- Stores are starting to reopen as the floodwaters recede in Houston and other parts of southeast Texas, but many residents are reporting long lines hundreds of people deep.

At H-E-B, a popular Texas chain, lines ran around the block. H-E-B has reopened a number of its stores in the region and posted a full list, including which pharmacies are open, on its Facebook page and on its website.

Approximately 29 of the 37 Wal-mart and Sam's Club stores are back open. The company is updating the status of its stores in the region on its website. Most of Kroger's Houston stores are back open as well. A full list can be found here.

Target closed more than 30 stores over the weekend for the safety of employees and guests.

"We will reopen locations as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so," the Minneapolis-based retailer said in a news release. "As always, we evaluate our store locations and teams to strike the right balance of providing for the community and staying safe for our team members."

A full list of closed stores is available on Target's website.