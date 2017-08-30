STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Cattle round up in Harvey flood

Posted: Aug 30 2017 01:56PM MST

Updated: Aug 30 2017 04:47PM MST

LIBERTY, Texas - Hurricane Harvey's leftover rains, winds and floods continue to cause problems in another key industry - cattle ranching.

Texas cattlemen in Liberty, Texas had to wade through flood waters and risky footing on their ranches to round up their cattle. 

About 1.2 million beef cows are in 54 counties that have been declared disaster areas due to Hurricane Harvey. Ranchers are also reeling from recent drought and land development issues.

Texas A&M Agri-Life Extension Service is helping to coordinate shelter for cattle across the state. 

