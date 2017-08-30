STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

USCG rescues mother and baby from Harvey flooding

Posted: Aug 30 2017 01:01PM MST

Updated: Aug 30 2017 03:33PM MST

HOUSTON, Texas - Harvey’s disastrous impact was demonstrated when a U.S. Coast Guard air crew dramatically rescued a mother and her baby on Wednesday in Houston. The Coast Guard Heartland posted the video on its Twitter account.

Both were simultaneously airlifted from the roof of a home almost fully submerged.  The Coast Guard has rescued more than 3,600 Harvey victims since Sunday.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories