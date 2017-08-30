Police: 2 armed men arrested for robbing bar while officers held retirement party inside

- Police arrested two Maryland men for robbing a bar at gunpoint while a group of police officers were having a retirement party.

Police say two masked men held up the carryout area of Monaghan’s Pub in Baltimore, which is across the street from a police station. It happened on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. The suspects demanded money from the cash register before taking off.

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were gathered in the main room of the bar celebrating the retirement of one of their sergeants. An employee informed the officers that the robbery had just occurred and a few of the officers attending the outing went outside and were able to chase down and arrest the suspects nearby.

Police have charged 21-year-old Joseph McInnis III and 22-year-old Tyree McCoy with armed robbery, theft and other related offenses.