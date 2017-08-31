Chopper pursues three robbery suspects during car chase

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that three individuals robbed an AT&T store in Ormond Beach.

As stated in the sheriff''s office's Facebook post, several iPhones were stolen.

The Ormond Beach Police Department stated that the suspects were traveling southbound on I-95 in a white Dodge.

Sheriff Chitwood confirmed that the vehicle had been occupied three times. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle refused to stop and started to flee on I-4 Westbound. A police pursuit was authorized and begun.

The vehicle eventually crashed near Dirksen Drive and Grande Vista Street. Three occupants reportedly started to run on from from the vehicle. Two of the men were detained. The third was later detained.