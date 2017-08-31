Gov. Abbott sends letter to county judges outlining aid eligibility

- Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas County Judges providing detailed information regarding aid eligibility to areas affected by Harvey on Thursday.

In the letter the Governor outlined the types of assistance counties can receive because of his Presidential Disaster Declaration.

Representatives from the Governor's Office will join the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the ground in the affected areas to help with the assistance request process.

"I want all Texans to know that Texas is committed to helping them through the recovery process, and we will be with them every step of the way," said Governor Abbott. "I am extremely grateful to these local leaders for their partnership and the dedication to the people in their communities. While Hurricane Harvey has caused widespread devastation the resilient spirit of Texas is alive and well, and will continue to be on profound display throughout the recovery process.