Kids across the country step up to send Harvey relief

Posted: Aug 31 2017 11:11AM MST

Updated: Aug 31 2017 11:24AM MST

(KRIV) - Every donation counts, no matter how big or small you are.

From lemonade stands to supply fundraisers, kids across the U.S. are doing what they can to help raise money for Harvey relief efforts.

Take a look:

 

 

 

 

