Kids across the country step up to send Harvey relief

From lemonade stands to supply fundraisers, kids across the U.S. are doing what they can to help raise money for Harvey relief efforts.

Take a look:

My kids have sprung into action to help folks impacted by #Harvey. If you can't make their lemonade sale in DC - please donate to @RedCross! pic.twitter.com/CSz6NwfAfb — Jeremy Grant (@jgrantindc) August 27, 2017

Kids Helping Kids! Stop by this lemonade stand Friday, 9/1, 2-4pm for victims of Hurricane Harvey. @RedCross @NJRedCross pic.twitter.com/HcPR50tpj3 — PrincetonKIDS (@PrincetonKIDS) August 31, 2017

My NYC kids selling lemonade to benefit Hurricane #Harvey Relief Fund. Mom & dad will match. Thinking of all those suffering in #Texas. pic.twitter.com/VmTw1Os9Jb — Dan Garodnick (@DanGarodnick) August 31, 2017