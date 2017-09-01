Port Aransas Chapel Barely Touched By Hurricane Harvey

- As some residents on the coastal bend get their first look at Hurricane Harvey's destruction, one man found a pleasant surprise still standing.

This video came in from Port Aransas, north of Corpus Christi. Neighborhoods throughout that region were devastated following the hurricane's landfall. It left a trail of destruction.

But the storm barely touched this house of worship known as the "Chapel on the Dunes."

More than 30,000 people have been sent to shelters as a result of evacuations in the Port Aransas area.

The chapel on Mustang Island was left standing and is going to hopefully be a safe haven for people to go and try to find a little peace in their lives.

A website for the chapel says it was built in the 1930s, it's the oldest on the island, and weddings are still conducted there.