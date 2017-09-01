16-year-old arrested in death of Bedford teen found in landfill

Bedford police have arrested 16-year-old in connection with the death of a Bedford teen found dead in a landfill.

Kaytlynn Cargill disappeared on a Monday night in June from her family’s apartment complex. She was found dead in an Arlington landfill two days later. Her death raised questions about why Bedford police never issued an Amber Alert.

Police said the 16-year-old juvenile acquaintance of Cargill was detained on Friday and taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Facility in Ft Worth.

Kaytlynn disappeared on June 19 about 6:20 p.m. after leaving her apartment on Oak Creek Lane to walk her dog. Police said her parents looked for her for about 30 minutes and then reported her missing an hour and a half later.

Bedford police said Kaytlynn’s information was immediately entered into a local and national database for missing children, but at that point, officers had no information that led them to believe she was abducted or kidnapped.

In August, officials announced her cause of death was homicidal violence.