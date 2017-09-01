Brush fire in Sun Valley closes 210 freeway with flames and high winds

- A brush fire threatened homes in the Sun Valley area on Friday, shut down a major freeway and threatened to spread to thousands of acres.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons about 1:25 p.m. near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the Foothill (210) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

About a dozen homes in roughly the 8300 block of La Tuna Canyon Road were threatened and spot fires north of the freeway were reported amid swirling winds, with a spot fire burning near Oro Vista Road in Tujunga.

The fire prompted the shutdown of the 210 Freeway eastbound at Sunland Boulevard and westbound at Lowell Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest, Glendale and Burbank fire departments sent units to help with the air and ground fire attack and structure protection.

Crews on scene reported the blaze had the potential to scorch 2,000 acres.

