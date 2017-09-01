WATCH: Man hangs from window while driving on interstate

- A daredevil's shocking stunt on a Georgia highway was caught on camera – and ultimately got him arrested.

Another driver’s camera captured a reckless driver hanging out the window of his Dodge Challenger while driving on a highway in Newton County, Georgia.

The video shows him pass the vehicle of the person with the camera. He’s sitting on the window sill of his driver’s side with his whole body outside of the car.

He then weaves in and out of cars ahead of the camera person, appearing to drive at high rates of speed.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Myron Hall for the high speed stunt.

Hall, who is from Texas, was arrested on August 23.

He's facing reckless driving charges.