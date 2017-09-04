Man says in 911 call he awoke from dream and found wife dead

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.

Raleigh Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with murder Friday after he made the emergency call.

In the 911 call, Phelps told the operator he took more cold medicine then he should have and woke up after his dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.

Authorities say 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was dead from stab wounds.

Toward the end of the seven-minute 911 call, Matthew Phelps started sobbing, saying his wife didn't deserve this.

It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.