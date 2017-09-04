Fires threaten national park's icons

Winds are pushing wildfires burning around two crown jewels of the National Park Service toward the doorstep of a century-old lodge and into an ancient grove of sequoias.

The fires in Montana's Glacier National Park and outside of California's Yosemite National Park are not only disrupting Labor Day travel plans, they are threatening the areas' natural and manmade icons.

>>More evacuations ordered in central Montana fire

>>Fire destroys historic Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park

>>Wildfire roundup: 45 new fires in one night

A 14-square-mile (36 square kilometer) fire that consumed a historic Glacier backcountry chalet last week is moving toward Lake McDonald Lodge, a focal point for park visitors.

Rangers have evacuated tourists, laid hoses and sprinklers around the hotel and are standing guard as the wind drives the blaze down the mountainside toward the lake's shores.

Outside Yosemite, it's not clear whether a 15-square-mile (39-square-kilometer) fire has damaged any of the 2,700-year-old trees in the Nelder Grove.