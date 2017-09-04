Undocumented immigrants fearful of seeking assistance after Harvey

- FEMA has crews set up across our area, encouraging those who have been effected by hurricane Harvey to file a claim. However, there are those in the Hispanic community who are fearful of coming forward because of their immigration status.



More than 30 percent of the population in Dickinson is Hispanic, some of whom are undocumented and fearful that if they come forward they may get deported. The city and local law enforcement has been trying to get the word out about FEMA assistance on their website and social media pages. Even going door to door. So far the city is happy with the response now that FEMA has a crew out here. You just need a social security number of someone who lives in the household.

"We just want everyone to understand the role of FEMA, that they're here only to offer assistance from the federal government," Sergeant Tim Cromie of the Dickinson Police Department says. "They're here and they are going to gather some information, but that's just so that they can start the claims process and the assessment process to determine if anyone is eligible for assistance. There's no other reason they're here to gather the information of anyone in the city."

FEMA will stay in Dickinson until next Sunday to help assist all of the residents that suffered a loss during hurricane Harvey.