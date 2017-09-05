Hurricane Irma is now a Category 5, projected to hit the Carribbean late Tuesday

- Hurricane Irma currently is a Category 5 storm, as it prepares to hit the Caribbean late on Tuesday.

The latest National Hurricane Center advisory indicates that Irma is maintaining strong winds at 175 miles per hour (mph). It will stay that speed until about 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

Irma will hit much of the Caribbean Tuesday night, with the northern Bahamas being hit late Wednesday. You can see this information in more detail here. From there, the track of the storm is less clear.

The National Hurricane Center advisory puts Central Florida in the "cone of uncertainty," with any possible impact coming later on Sunday.

The chances of Florida being hit grows every day and with every model. There is a chance that the storm stays right south of us, but the newest projections do not suggest so as of yet. It seems that a northern turn towards us is much more likely, but the route will become clearer as we get closer.

Florida Governor Scott however has issued a state of emergency for Florida. Although forecasters say it's too soon to know when -- or even if -- the storm will hit the state, officials believe that it's not too early to prepare.

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott wrote in the order announcing the move. "I have declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida to make certain that state, federal and local governments are able to work together and make sure resources are dispersed to local communities as we get prepared for this storm."

Read more about Scott's decision here.

This is the first Category 5 storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Until we know whether the hurricane is hitting it or not, it is crucial to get your hurricane kits prepared now.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management recommends that you gather:

Water -- At least one gallon per day per person for three to seven days.

Non-Perishable Food -- At least enough for three to seven days.

Eating Utensils and Tools -- Plastic utensils, non-electric can opener, etc.

Blankets, Pillows, etc.

Ample Clothing

First Aid Kit

Any Needed Prescriptions or Medicines

Toiletries

Flashlights and Batteries

Battery Operated Radio

Cash

Important Documents -- Medical records, pet records, social security, bank account numbers, etc.

Pet Food and Care Items

Portable Power Supplies -- Generator, portable phone chargers, etc. See your options here.

