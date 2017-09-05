"May God protect us all": Antigua's airport closes ahead of Irma

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Antigua's airport has closed with an ominous statement from local authorities as Hurricane Irma approaches the Caribbean island.

The statement from the V.C. Bird International Airport says it is shutting down Tuesday and advises all visitors and residents of the two-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda to seek protection from the "onslaught" of the Category 5 storm.

It closes with: "May God protect us all."

The center of the storm was expected to start passing north of Antigua and near or over Barbuda on Tuesday night.