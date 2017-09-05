Guardian angels arrive to help flooded homeowners

- Clean up is a little bit easier for some who were devastated by flooding, thanks to area church groups. In northwest Houston, residents trying to save their flooded homes say just when they thought they would have to go it alone guardian angels arrived.

Deacon Ron Walker and dozens of others from Champion Forest Baptist Church traded their bibles for buzz saws and church shoes for work boots. The church members have spent the last four days helping homeowners who were hit hard by Harvey.

"About 30 showed up before I even got here and started taking down the rest of the sheetrock and the hardwood floor," explains Mike Preston whose mom's house was left flooded in the storm. "It's very tough on my mom. She's been in this house for 20 years."

"You've got people of all income levels, all races coming together in love to help people who are destitute," explains Deacon Walker.

The flood waters were so massive not many in the northwest Houston Champion Villas subdivision were spared, but Deacon Walker says if you take a look around you'll see something far more powerful than Harvey at work right now.

"I think that's the underlying theme. Out of the tragedy. God is using this and he's using us to show the rest of the country we don't need to be at each other's throats. We need to come together in love."

The volunteers say they are here to help as long as they are needed.