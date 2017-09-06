Gov. Deal issues state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

- Governor Nathan Deal issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties in Georgia. This emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.

“Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” said Deal. "This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared."

Hurricane Irma is a category 5 storm and has the possibility of hitting the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coasts.

The governor of South Carolina issued a state of emergency on Wednesday as well.