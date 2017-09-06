Not much in Irma's way as 'beast' hurricane barrels towards Florida

- Irma is a beast. After raking the northern Leeward Islands, it slams the British and U.S. Virgin Islands Wednesday afternoon. According to the NHC, an unofficial gust of 111 mph was reported on Culebra.

The massive Category 5 hurricane passes near Puerto Rico early Wednesday evening. The core of hurricane-force winds will just skirt the northern part of the island. As of 5 p.m., it maintains Category 5 strength with 185-mph winds as it moves west-northwest at 15 mph.

What’s incredible is Irma maintains 185 mph winds for over 24 hours. With the exception of Haiyan in the western Pacific, it is the only Atlantic or Pacific tropical cyclone to stay this strong for this long, according to Eric Blake of NOAA and Dr. Klotzback of Colorado State University.

Wave heights build to 30 to 40 feet just north of the Virgin Islands Wednesday evening. Storm surge batters the eastern Caribbean with a peak surge of 7 to 11 feet over the Virgin Islands. Impressive waves plow through the Turks and Caicos and the Southeast Bahamas by Friday. A destructive surge of 15 to 20 feet is possible.

The only thing to really weaken Irma or disrupt it some would be interaction with Hispaniola or Cuba. Even then, the storm would likely still be a dangerous high-end major hurricane before possible catastrophic impacts in south and east Florida on Sunday and Monday.

While the center line from the NHC is a little further east at 5 p.m., the track error four and five days out remains the same -- 175 miles to 225 miles, respectively.

Beyond Florida, it is increasingly likely that coastal Georgia and South Carolina will see impacts too. It all depends on when Irma makes the turn north. At this point, it will be late on Saturday. A slower turn north would mean more impacts a bit further west across the Sunshine State.

Ridiculous wave heights in the Caribbean move on to Florida by late this weekend. The worst surge is highly dependent on the track. An early wave height estimate for southeast Florida suggests 25 to 40 foot waves Sunday afternoon. Please heed any evacuations and warnings. Stay informed as we gain more model confidence in the days ahead.

Click to enlarge

Also of note, both Jose in the east central Atlantic and Katia in the southern Gulf become a hurricane at 5 p.m. Jose could clip the Leeward Islands, but should generally stay over the open Atlantic over the next five to six days. Katia will run into mountainous east Mexico this weekend. It will stay well south of Texas.