<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story404755112" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="404755112" data-article-version="1.0">Unemployment hits 49-year low as US employers step up hiring</h1> </header> class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/a-solid-us-job-gain-expected-for-april-amid-resilient-growth_" data-title="Unemployment hits 49-year low as US employers step up hiring" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/a-solid-us-job-gain-expected-for-april-amid-resilient-growth_" addthis:title="Unemployment hits 49-year low as US employers step up hiring"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404755112");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404755112-404755134"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit&nbsp;at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404755112-404755134" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/GettyImages-87228988_1556894585059_7215919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit&nbsp;at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/a-solid-us-job-gain-expected-for-april-amid-resilient-growth_">CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, AP Economics Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 07:39AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:04AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> Average hourly pay rose 3.2% from 12 months earlier, a healthy increase though unchanged from the previous month.</p><p>Friday's jobs report from the Labor Department showed that solid economic growth is still encouraging strong hiring nearly a decade into the economy's recovery from the Great Recession. The economic expansion is set to become the longest in history in July.</p><p>Many businesses say they're struggling to find workers, yet each month they seem to add a substantial number. Some have taken a range of steps to fill jobs, including training more entry-level workers, loosening educational requirements and raising pay sharply.</p><p>Years of steady hiring have sharply lowered unemployment for a range of population groups. The unemployment rate for women fell last month to 3.1%, the lowest point since 1953. The rate for Latinos dropped to 4.2%, a record low since 1973, when the government began tracking the data.</p><p>For Asians, joblessness has matched a record low of 2.2%. And the unemployment rate for veterans of the Iraq and Afghan wars dropped to 1.7%, also a record low.</p><p>Most of last month's job growth occurred in services, which includes both higher-paying jobs in information technology and lower-paying temporary work. Manufacturers added just 4,000 jobs. Construction firms gained 33,000, mostly on public infrastructure projects.</p><p>Professional and business services, which include IT networking jobs as well as accountants and engineers, led the gains with 76,000. Education and health care added 62,000 jobs, while a category that mostly includes restaurants and hotels gained 34,000.</p><p>The brightening picture represents a sharp improvement from the start of the year. At the time, the government was enduring a partial shutdown, the stock market had plunged, trade tensions between the United States and China were flaring and the Federal Reserve had just raised short-term interest rates in December for a fourth time in 2018. Analysts worried that the economy might barely expand in the first three months of the year.</p><p>Yet the outlook soon brightened. Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the Fed would put rate hikes on hold. Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China made some progress. The economic outlook in some other major economies improved. Share prices rebounded.</p><p>And in the end, the government reported that the U.S. economy grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the January-March period -- the strongest pace for a first quarter since 2015. That said, the growth was led mostly by factors that could prove temporary -- a restocking of inventories in warehouses and on store shelves and a narrowing of the U.S. trade deficit. By contrast, consumer spending and business investment, which more closely reflect the economy's underlying strength, were relatively weak.</p><p>But American households have become more confident since the winter and are ramping up spending. Consumer spending surged in March by the most in nearly a decade. A likely factor is that steady job growth and solid wage increases have enlarged Americans' paychecks.</p><p>Businesses are also spending more freely. Orders to U.S. factories for long-lasting capital goods jumped in March by the most in eight months. That suggested that companies were buying more computers, machinery and other equipment to keep up with growing customer demand.</p><p>Housing, too, is rebounding after home sales had slumped in the second half of last year. Mortgage rates rose to nearly 5% last fall as the Fed raised interest rates. With the Fed now putting rate hikes on hold, borrowing costs have declined.</p><p>In February, sales of existing homes jumped by the most in three years. And in March, more Americans signed contracts to buy a house. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:07PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 08:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A marine unit with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to a commercial airplane that skidded off a runway and into the St. Johns River. </p><p>According to sources at WFOX-TV , a 737 Boeing plane skidded off a runway at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville. The complex is located on the west bank of the river in the southern part of the city.</p><p>The plane was reported to be in shallow water and not submerged. Authorities said they have accounted for every person on the plane. No fatalities were reported. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest" title="Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Ex_priest_gets_to_keep_job_as_New_Jersey_0_7217962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A former priest who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later got her pregnant can keep his job as a middle-school teacher, an arbitrator ruled." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 05:58PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New Jersey teacher who had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and later impregnated her while he was a Catholic priest will get to keep his job at a middle school.</p><p>An arbitrator in the case made the decision in early April, according to court documents .</p><p>Joseph DeShan, 59, worked for the Cinnaminson School District at an elementary and middle school for 22 years, according to the documents. He started working there in 1996, two years after he left the priesthood and six years after having a child with a minor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/fire-departments-first-female-fire-chief-hosts-girls-empowerment-camp-to-take-on-gender-gap" title="Fire department's first female fire chief hosts 'Girls Empowerment Camp' to take on gender gap" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fire_department_s_first_female_fire_chie_0_7218029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fire_department_s_first_female_fire_chie_0_7218029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fire_department_s_first_female_fire_chie_0_7218029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fire_department_s_first_female_fire_chie_0_7218029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/Fire_department_s_first_female_fire_chie_0_7218029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A California fire department, which now has its first female fire chief, hosted its first “Girls Empowerment Camp” this year, aiming to inspire young girls to become firefighters." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire department's first female fire chief hosts 'Girls Empowerment Camp' to take on gender gap</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 03 2019 06:53PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A California fire department, which now has its first female fire chief, hosted its first “Girls Empowerment Camp” this year, aiming to inspire young girls to become firefighters. </p><p>The Fresno Fire Department held the free event on Saturday, April 27, and drew 45 girls and two boys – it was open to all genders. </p><p>In 2014, the department hired its first female fire chief, Kerri Donis. She believes that firefighting is a profession in which women “can do extremely well,” said Robert Castillo, spokesman for the fire department. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/weekend-events"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Olmost the Weekend generic_1537486265391.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/let-the-games-begin-opening-ceremony-for-special-olympics-held-in-the-west-valley"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_20190504023026"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let The Games Begin: Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics held in the West Valley</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cinnaminson Middle School is shown in a file photo posted on the school's website. (Photo courtesy: Cinnaminson Middle School)" title="schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/fire-departments-first-female-fire-chief-hosts-girls-empowerment-camp-to-take-on-gender-gap"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/fire%2010%20RESIZE_1556933095495.jpg_7218197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Fresno Fire Department held the "Girls Empowerment Camp" on Saturday, April 27, and drew 45 girls and two boys – it was open to all genders." title="fire 10 RESIZE_1556933095495.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire department's first female fire chief hosts 'Girls Empowerment Camp' to take on gender gap</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/plane-skids-off-runway-into-st-johns-river-at-nas-jacksonville" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/03/NAS-Jacksonville-plane-off-runway_1556938561993_7218367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Plane skids off runway into St. Johns River at NAS Jacksonville</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/weekend-events" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/20/KSAZ%20Olmost%20the%20Weekend%20generic_1537486265391.jpg_6099535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>LIST: Weekend Events (May 4-5)</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Valley_massage_therapist_arrested_after__0_7217833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/let-the-games-begin-opening-ceremony-for-special-olympics-held-in-the-west-valley" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Special_Olympics_Arizona_Summer_Games_op_0_7218410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Let The Games Begin: Opening Ceremony for Special Olympics held in the West Valley</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/teacher-gets-to-keep-job-despite-having-sex-with-14-year-old-girl-when-he-was-a-catholic-priest" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/03/schoolwebsite_cinnaminsonmiddleschool_050319_1556931367853_7217878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cinnaminson&#x20;Middle&#x20;School&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;posted&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;school&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;website&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cinnaminson&#x20;Middle&#x20;School&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher gets to keep job despite having sex with 14-year-old girl when he was a Catholic priest</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 