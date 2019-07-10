< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Area 51 expert says what will happen if social media mob storms top-secret site
Posted Jul 15 2019 10:00AM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:05AM MST addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/area-51-expert-says-what-will-happen-if-social-media-mob-storms-top-secret-site" addthis:title="Area 51 expert says what will happen if social media mob storms top-secret site"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418233842.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418233842");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418233842-417429417"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418233842-417429417" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div Posted Jul 15 2019 10:00AM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:05AM MST ‘Storm Area 51' in Facebook event</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FOX NEWS</strong> — An author and expert on Area 51 said the U.S. military will never let civilians anywhere near the top-secret site after the <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/science/over-400k-facebook-users-pledge-area-51-raid-lets-seem-them-aliens">"Storm Area 51"</a> movement went viral on <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/tech/companies/facebook">Facebook</a>.</p> <p>One million Facebook users have now <a href="https://www.facebook.com/events/area-51/storm-area-51-they-cant-stop-all-of-us/448435052621047/">responded</a> that they would go to a Facebook event scheduled for Sept. 20 at 3:00 a.m., with the creator writing "they can't stop all of us."</p> <p>“If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the event description said, referencing a Japanese comic character known for his speed.</p> <p>“Let's see them aliens.”</p> <p>The social media campaign made national headlines as it grew last week, forcing the Air Force, which runs the installation, to respond and caution UFO enthusiasts against traveling to the area.</p> <p>"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. ... The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets," spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post.</p> <p>Responding Monday on <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/topic/fox-news-flash">"Fox & Friends,"</a> Annie Jacobsen – author of "Area 51: An Uncensored History of America's Top Secret Military Base – dismissed the idea that civilians could get close to the facility. She explained that the classified military facility is housed inside a classified testing and training range which is the size of Connecticut.</p> <p>"That base is so jealously guarded, both in terms of media and in terms of actual physicality. I don't think the Air Force or any of the other military partners or intelligence community partners that are all working out there at Area 51 are gonna let anybody anywhere near the entrance to Area 51," said Jacobsen.</p> <p>Area 51 is a facility near Groom Lake, Nev., run by the Air Force whose operations are highly classified. More US & World News Stories

Trump stands by racist tweets against lawmakers, says 'if you're not happy here, you can leave'
By Amy Lieu
Posted Jul 15 2019 10:20AM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 10:26AM MST
President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his racist tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, "If you're not happy here, then you can leave." 
Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now."
"These are people who hate our country," Trump said.

Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts
Posted Jul 15 2019 07:58AM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 08:10AM MST
One girl's memory and artistry may help authorities in Utah crack an unsolved case.
The Springville Police Department wrote in a Sunday post on Facebook that, while officers were investigating a recent package theft, one of the cops found a 9-year-old witness to the crime.
When Cpl. Curtis asked the girl if she spotted a vehicle nearby, he got a "very well drawn" picture of a truck.

Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Posted Jul 15 2019 07:14AM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 07:32AM MST
Retired boxer Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, who held world titles at four weight classes, has been killed after being hit by a car, Virginia Beach police said Monday.
An emergency call came in Sunday night about a vehicle-pedestrian accident and when officers arrived at the scene they located an adult male who was hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release.
Whitaker, 55, of Norfolk, Va., was identified as the victim. Police said he died at the scene. in the East Room of the White House July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump stands by racist tweets against lawmakers, says ‘if you're not happy here, you can leave'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:20AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:26AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump was unbowed by criticism of his racist tweets against four U.S. congresswomen of color, saying, “If you're not happy here, then you can leave.” </p><p>Trump said Monday at the White House, "If you're not happy in the U.S., if you're complaining all the time, you can leave, you can leave right now."</p><p>“These are people who hate our country,” Trump said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/utah-girl-s-very-well-drawn-photo-helps-police-identify-suspect-vehicle-in-package-thefts" title="Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts" data-articleId="418217238" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:58AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 08:10AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One girl's memory and artistry may help authorities in Utah crack an unsolved case.</p><p>The Springville Police Department wrote in a Sunday post on Facebook that, while officers were investigating a recent package theft, one of the cops found a 9-year-old witness to the crime.</p><p>When Cpl. Curtis asked the girl if she spotted a vehicle nearby, he got a "very well drawn" picture of a truck.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/boxing-great-pernell-sweet-pea-whitaker-killed-after-being-hit-by-car" title="Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car" data-articleId="418210696" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTIC CITY - NOVEMBER 18,1995: Pernell Whitaker lands a punch against Jake Rodriguez during the fight at Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pernell Whitaker won the WBC welterweight title. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ryan Gaydos | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:14AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:32AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired boxer Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, who held world titles at four weight classes, has been killed after being hit by a car, Virginia Beach police said Monday.</p><p>An emergency call came in Sunday night about a vehicle-pedestrian accident and when officers arrived at the scene they located an adult male who was hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release.</p><p>Whitaker, 55, of Norfolk, Va., was identified as the victim. Police said he died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-found-dead-in-roadway-near-25th-avenue-and-van-buren"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/KSAZ%20man%20found%20dead%20071519_1563196932768.jpg_7522962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ man found dead 071519_1563196932768.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>PD: Man found dead in roadway near 25th Avenue and Van Buren</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-central-americans-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/24/Getty%20asylum%20seekers%201_1543102180771.PNG_6437049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Honduran mother Nubia (C) holds her son Wilmar, 5, as they wait in line for information about applying for asylum in the U.S. on November 23, 2018 in Tijuana, Mexico. They traveled for 43 days in the 'migrant caravan. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)" title="Getty asylum seekers 1_1543102180771.PNG-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump moves to end asylum protections for Central Americans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mother-of-17-year-old-killed-in-hit-and-run-speaks-out-suspect-sought"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/14/Mother_of_17_year_old_killed_in_hit_and__0_7522381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mother_of_17_year_old_killed_in_hit_and__0_20190715000651"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family and friends of 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run hold vigil; suspect sought</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a Most Recent

Area 51 expert says what will happen if social media mob storms top-secret site

Man arrested after breaking into Phoenix homes, attempting to sexually assault woman

Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts

Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car

PD: Man found dead in roadway near 25th Avenue and Van Buren data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/250K_pledge_to_Storm_Area_51_in_Facebook_0_7511782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Area 51 expert says what will happen if social media mob storms top-secret site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-arrested-after-breaking-into-phoenix-homes-attempting-to-sexually-assault-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/10/11/handcuffs_1444577974483_345240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested after breaking into Phoenix homes, attempting to sexually assault woman</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/utah-girl-s-very-well-drawn-photo-helps-police-identify-suspect-vehicle-in-package-thefts" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/SPRINGVILLE%20PD_suspect%20vehicle%20drawn_071519_1563202504734.jpg_7522997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Utah girl's 'very well drawn' photo helps police identify suspect vehicle in package thefts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/boxing-great-pernell-sweet-pea-whitaker-killed-after-being-hit-by-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTIC&#x20;CITY&#x20;-&#x20;NOVEMBER&#x20;18&#x2c;1995&#x3a;&#x20;Pernell&#x20;Whitaker&#x20;lands&#x20;a&#x20;punch&#x20;against&#x20;Jake&#x20;Rodriguez&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;fight&#x20;at&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x2c;&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;Pernell&#x20;Whitaker&#x20;won&#x20;the&#x20;WBC&#x20;welterweight&#x20;title&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;The&#x20;Ring&#x20;Magazine&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/pd-man-found-dead-in-roadway-near-25th-avenue-and-van-buren" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" PD: Man found dead in roadway near 25th Avenue and Van Buren 