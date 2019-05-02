< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Empty chair and a prop chicken: Barr skips Mueller hearing Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) put a plastic chicken where Attorney General William Barr would have been seated if he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee but he declined to appear, Capitol Hill on May 2, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Steve Cohen (D-TN) put a plastic chicken where Attorney General William Barr would have been seated if he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee but he declined to appear, Capitol Hill on May 2, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Steve Cohen (D-TN) takes a bite of chicken after Attorney General William Barr was a no show for a House Judiciary Committee hearing, on Capitol Hill May 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Steve Cohen (D-TN) put a plastic chicken where Attorney General William Barr would have been seated if he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee but he declined to appear, Capitol Hill on May 2, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="1146491422_1556812104921"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/barr-to-be-a-noshow-for-house-hearing-stepping-up-tensions_" data-title="Empty chair and a prop chicken: Barr skips hearing" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/barr-to-be-a-noshow-for-house-hearing-stepping-up-tensions_" addthis:title="Empty chair and a prop chicken: Barr skips hearing" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/us-world-news/barr-to-be-a-noshow-for-house-hearing-stepping-up-tensions_";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"MARY\x20CLARE\x20JALONICK\x2c\x20Associated\x20Press\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/barr-to-be-a-noshow-for-house-hearing-stepping-up-tensions_">MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 08:47AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 08:53AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404549097" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines404549097' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/lawmakers-to-see-empty-chair-not-ag-barr-at-house-hearing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/02/Still0502_00016_1556799770297_7210574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Lawmakers to see empty chair, not AG Barr</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-russia-probe-barr-questioning"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Barr, Mueller trade barbs</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/text-of-robert-mueller-s-letter-to-ag-william-barr"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/20/mueller_report_redacted_01_1555767494960_7136414_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Text of Robert Mueller's letter to AG William Barr</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/barr-mueller-report-press-conference"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/18/GETTY_BarrPresser_1555596083085_7125128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Barr gets in first word</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>WASHINGTON (AP)</strong> - Attorney General William Barr skipped a House hearing Thursday on special counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and President Donald Trump's Justice Department.</p><p>Barr's decision, made after a disagreement with a House committee over questioning, came the day the department also missed a committee deadline to provide it with a full, unredacted version of Mueller's report and its underlying evidence. In all, it's likely to prompt a vote on holding Barr in contempt and possibly the issuance of subpoenas, bringing House Democrats and the Trump administration closer to a prolonged battle in court.</p><p>As the hearing opened, lawmakers faced an empty chair with a place card set for Barr. Democratic members of the committee had fun with the spectacle, placing a prop chicken by Barr's microphone - to underscore their contention that he was afraid to appear - and jokingly looking under the desk to make sure he wasn't there.</p><p>Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York said that if Barr doesn't provide the committee "with the information it demands and the respect that it deserves, Mr. Barr's moment of accountability will come soon enough."</p><p>Republicans were not amused by the antics or Nadler's tough talk.</p><p>"The reason Bill Barr isn't here today is because the Democrats decided they didn't want him here today," said the top Republican on the panel, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins. Nadler and the Democrats had demanded that staff attorneys in addition to lawmakers be allowed to question Barr. Barr said he wouldn't attend under that condition.</p><p>As Barr refused to testify, Democrats sought to speak to Mueller himself. Nadler said the panel hoped the special counsel would appear before the committee on May 15 and the panel was "firming up the date."</p><p>The attorney general's cancellation meant he would avoid another round of sharp questioning after testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Democrats on the panel contended that Barr was protecting Trump after he assessed Mueller's report on his own and declared there wasn't enough evidence that the president had committed obstruction of justice. Mueller didn't charge Trump with obstruction but wrote that he couldn't exonerate him, either.</p><p>The standoff with the Justice Department is one of several fights House Democrats are waging with the Trump administration. Trump has vowed to fight "all of the subpoenas" as multiple committees have sought to speak with administration officials or obtain documents relevant to his policies and finances. Democrats have signaled they won't back down and will take the steps necessary - including in court - to get the White House to comply.</p><p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she's not interested in impeachment, for the moment. But she told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "the threat of impeachment is always there."</p><p>Nadler and the Justice Department traded barbs Wednesday shortly after Barr informed lawmakers of his decision on the hearing, with Nadler saying the attorney general was "trying to blackmail the committee" by setting his own terms.</p><p>Also weighing in on the matter of who would ask questions was Trump.</p><p>"They want to treat him differently than they have anybody else," the president told Fox Business Network's Trish Regan on Wednesday night, adding, "You elect people that are supposed to be able to do their own talking." Trump said he heard that Barr had performed "incredibly well" before the Senate panel.</p><p>It's unclear whether Barr will eventually negotiate an appearance with the House panel. Nadler said he would not issue a subpoena for Barr's appearance on Thursday but would first focus on getting the full Mueller report, likely including a vote holding Barr in contempt of Congress.</p><p>While a contempt vote would make a strong statement, it is unlikely to force the Justice Department to hand over the report. A vote of the full House on contempt would send a criminal referral to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia - a Justice Department official who is likely to defend the administration's interests. But even if the U.S. attorney declines to prosecute, Democrats could pursue other avenues in court.</p><p>In a letter sent to the committee late Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd laid out a list of reasons that the department won't provide the full Mueller report or all the underlying evidence. Boyd said the special counsel's investigative files include "millions of pages of classified and unclassified documents, bearing upon more than two dozen criminal cases and investigations, many of which are ongoing." Boyd also reiterated that the department would not disclose secret grand jury material, another battle that could end up in court if Nadler decides to fight it.</p><p>The Justice Department has already made a less-redacted version of the report available for a small number of lawmakers, including Nadler and Pelosi, but Democrats have so far declined to read it, saying they want the entire report released to a wider audience.</p><p>Republicans objected to Nadler's demands and say the staff questioning is unnecessary. They argue that Democrats are trying to have impeachment hearings without going through the official process of impeachment.</p><p>"Chairman Nadler sabotaged his own hearing," Collins said. "That's sad. By MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press
Posted May 02 2019 08:47AM MST
Updated May 02 2019 08:53AM MST For many high school students, going to the prom is one of the most memorable moments in a young person's life. For 18-year-old Mikayla Lewis, wearing a custom-made, glittering gown created by her younger sister made the night that much more special.

Courtney Lewis came up with the idea to make her older sister's senior prom dress months before the dance. The 14-year-old is studying technical design and production at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in D.C. She wanted to try her hand designing a one-of-kind gown, and it so happened her older sister's prom was coming up.

"My first reaction was like, 'I don't want to be mean and say no, so I'm going to say yes. But I will have a back-up plan of buying the dress," said Mikayla. The patient was referred to him from a local urgent care, he said.

"Pseudomonas (bacteria) is an important cause of ocular morbidity and its opportunistic characteristics quickly lead to permanent blindness," Vollmer wrote in a Facebook post . "This will be the 4th case of cultured pseudomonas that I've treated in my clinic." That classmate, who is now 15, said he didn't know allergies could be fatal. He also had asthma and atopic eczema. (Photo credit: Crystal Lewis) (Photo credit: Vita Eye Clinic) Most Recent For 14-year-old Courtney Lewis, the most challenging part was understanding how to work with the sequin fabric on the dress, which is not easy to sew and "requires a lot of patience," their mother said. (Photo credit: Crystal Lewis) 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch Dr. Patrick Vollmer said the Facebook post and images of the patient's eye were intended to be a "scare tactic" in hopes of correcting unhealthy behaviors like sleeping in soft contact lenses. (Photo credit: Vita Eye Clinic) Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teen-who-threw-cheese-at-classmate-who-had-fatal-reaction-said-he-didnt-know-allergies-were-deadly" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, A wheel of cheese and crumbles are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for the New York Culinary Experience) 