Barry strengthens into a hurricane as it nears the Louisiana coast data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417949064-417949781" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 08:14AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:35AM MST</span></p>
</div> <span>Tropical Storm Barry closes in on Louisiana</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/airlines-offer-travel-waivers-to-customers-ahead-of-tropical-storm-barry"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/getty_alaskaairlinesfile_071219_1562964603428_7518448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Airlines offer waivers for Tropical Storm Barry</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/airbnb-to-help-victims-of-tropical-storm-barry"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/12/airbnb%20tsbarry_1562931944189.PNG_7517622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Airbnb to help victims of Tropical Storm Barry</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/red-cross-of-georgia-ready-to-help-those-in-the-path-of-tropical-storm-barry"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/P%20TROPICAL%20STORM%20LOCAL%20RELIEF%20_00.00.03.11_1562901803123.png_7516674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Red Cross of Georgia ready to help</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/tropical-storm-barry-forms-in-gulf-of-mexico-could-bring-catastrophic-flooding-to-louisiana"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/barry%20storm%20track%20thursday%20evening_1562895355686.jpg_7516807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf of Mexico</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>NEW ORLEANS (AP)</strong> — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, sprawling Barry strengthened into a hurricane Saturday as it crawled slowly toward shore, knocking out power on the Gulf Coast and dumping heavy rains that could last for days in a test of flood-prevention efforts implemented after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans 14 years ago.</p><p>The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the flooded remote island of Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water had risen so high that some residents were clinging to rooftops. But in the Big Easy, residents and tourists wandered calmly through mostly empty streets under a light rain.</p><p>Video showed water overtopping a levee in Plaquemines Parish, an area south of New Orleans where fingers of land extend deep into the Gulf of Mexico. Officials were still confident that New Orleans' levees would hold firm. The barriers range in height from about 20 feet to 25 feet (6 meters to 7.5 meters).</p><p>Barry had strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane by Saturday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), the National Hurricane Center said. Storms become hurricanes when their winds reach 74 mph (120 kph) or higher. Barry was expected to weaken again after reaching land and become a tropical depression on Sunday.</p><p>Officials predicted Barry would make landfall near Morgan City, west of New Orleans. The small town had an overnight curfew that expired Saturday morning, after on-and-off rain and power outages. People used cellphones to see in the dark and opened doors and windows to let the warm, sticky tropical air circulate.</p><p>More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning, including 66,830 in Louisiana and 3,140 in Mississippi, according to poweroutage.us.</p><p>Though expected to be a weak hurricane, Barry threatened disastrous flooding across a swath of the Gulf Coast. By Saturday morning, the storm system had gathered a "big slough of moisture," meaning "a lot of rain is on the way," said National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham.</p><p>During a storm update through Facebook Live, Graham pointed to a computer screen showing a huge, swirling mess of airborne water. "That is just an amazing amount of moisture," he said. "That is off the chart."</p><p>The rains were hitting coastal Alabama and Mississippi the hardest.</p><p>Parts of Dauphin Island, a barrier island in Alabama 200 miles (322 kilometers) away from where Barry was headed, were flooded both by rain and surging water from the Gulf, said Mayor Jeff Collier, who was driving around in a Humvee to survey the damage. He said the island still had power early Saturday afternoon and wind damage was minimal. The island is often affected by far-away storms, he said.</p><p>The rains inundated the remote Isle de Jean Charles, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of New Orleans. Coast Guard rescuers used helicopters to pluck some residents from rooftops and loaded others into boats from flooded homes on Saturday morning, Petty Officer Lexie Preston said.</p><p>Barry was moving so slowly, it was likely that heavy rain would continue throughout the weekend, Graham said. There were predictions of 10 to 20 inches (25 to 50 centimeters) of rain through Sunday across a swath of Louisiana that includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, with some parts of the state possibly getting 25 inches (63 centimeters). Looking ahead, tracking forecasts showed the storm moving toward Chicago, swelling the Mississippi River basin with water that must eventually flow south again.</p><p>Water was flowing over a "back levee" in Point Celeste in Plaquemines Parish, officials said in an automated telephone recording distributed to residents. The levee was not on the Mississippi River and there was no indication that the barrier was breached or broken or that major flooding was occurring, the recording said.</p><p>Officials said they were worried the water could close Highway 23, cutting off a key road and the rest of the parish to the south. Much of Plaquemines Parish had been under an evacuation order since Thursday.</p><p>Governors declared emergencies in Louisiana and Mississippi, and authorities took unprecedented precautions in closing floodgates and raising the barriers around New Orleans.</p><p>Gov. John Bel Edwards said it was the first time all floodgates were sealed in the New Orleans-area Hurricane Risk Reduction System since Katrina. Still, he said he didn't expect the Mississippi River to spill over the levees despite water levels already running high from spring rains and melting snow upstream.</p><p>Rescue crews and about 3,000 National Guard troops were posted around Louisiana with boats, high-water vehicles, and helicopters. President Donald Trump declared a federal emergency for Louisiana, authorizing federal agencies to coordinate relief efforts.</p><p>There was one piece of good news: Late Friday night, forecasters said the Mississippi River was expected to crest in New Orleans at about 17.1 feet (5.2 meters) on Monday, not 19 feet (5.8 meters) as had been earlier predicted. The levees protecting the city range from about 20 to 25 feet (6 to 7.5 meters) in height.</p><p>On-again, off again rain hit New Orleans overnight. As day broke, streets in the normally raucous French Quarter tourist district were largely empty and barely damp. Street sweepers rambled by. It was breezy, but flags on balconies overhanging the empty streets still occasionally fell limp. A few cars were out on roads. Some nearby homes had piled sandbags outside their doors.</p><p>"So far it's been really nice. It's been cool. It's been a little breezy," said Wayne Wilkinson, out with his dog in the French Quarter. He welcomed the pre-storm respite from July's normal heat, but said he was mindful things could change: "I know we have to be on the alert."</p><p>Baton Rouge , which was devastated by floods in 2016 , was similarly quiet Saturday, with puddles left from overnight rains, wind shaking the trees and only a few cars and trucks on thoroughfare Interstate 10. In Alabama, rain pounded the eastern shore of Mobile Bay overnight, with scattered power outages in communities including Daphne, along Interstate 10.</p><p>Authorities told at least 10,000 people in exposed, low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast to leave, but no evacuations were ordered in New Orleans , where officials urged residents to "shelter in place."</p><p>Before they did, people packed stores to stock up on bottled water, food and other essentials.</p><p>Lifelong New Orleans resident Terrence Watkins grabbed supplies at a Costco. He said he has a few simple big-storm rules: "Stock up on water. Stock up food. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers" title="Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers" data-articleId="417910325" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice President Mike Pence toured two detention facilities on the Texas border Friday, where hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering cages without cots. At a news conference, he acknowledged it as, &quot;tough stuff.&quot;&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:12PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 08:24PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence toured two detention facilities on the Texas border Friday, including a Border Patrol station where hundreds of men were crowded in sweltering cages without cots.</p><p>Some of the men said they were hungry and had been held there for 40 days or longer.</p><p>"Look, this is tough stuff," Pence acknowledged at a later news conference.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/special-counsel-robert-mueller-s-testimony-delayed-until-july-24" title="Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony delayed until July 24" data-articleId="417890715" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/02/20/mueller_getty_1519139847378_4983397_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert Mueller testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee June 13, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony delayed until July 24</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress has been delayed until July 24 under an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him.</p><p>Mueller had been scheduled to testify July 17 before two house committees about the findings of his Russia investigation. But lawmakers in both parties complained that the short length of the hearings would not allow enough time for all members to ask questions.</p><p>Under the new arrangement, Mueller will testify for an extended period of time — three hours instead of two — before the House Judiciary Committee. He will then testify before the House intelligence committee in a separate hearing. The two committees said in a statement that all members of both committees will be able to question him.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lucky-baby-born-on-july-11-at-711-pm-weighing-7-pounds-11-ounces" title="Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces" data-articleId="417887646" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Lucky_baby_girl_born_at_St__Louis_hospit_0_7519464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Lucky_baby_girl_born_at_St__Louis_hospit_0_7519464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Lucky_baby_girl_born_at_St__Louis_hospit_0_7519464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Lucky_baby_girl_born_at_St__Louis_hospit_0_7519464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/12/Lucky_baby_girl_born_at_St__Louis_hospit_0_7519464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One little girl in St. Louis might just be the luckiest baby alive because she was born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lucky baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span>, <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 06:10PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 07:04PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Someone buy this baby a lottery ticket at the 7-Eleven.</p><p>A baby girl was born Thursday, July 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. But what's unique about little J’Aime Brown is that she came into the world at 7:11 p.m., the hospital said.</p><p>Furthermore, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dozens-block-phoenix-street-in-anti-migrant-detention-protest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_7520277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_20190713053342"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dozens block Phoenix street in anti-migrant detention protest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/game-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_20190713052547"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/police-release-bodycam-video-of-new-year-s-eve-shootout-on-the-i-10"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_7520273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_20190713044602"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police release bodycam video of New Year's Eve shootout on the I-10</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/more-streets-being-repaved-in-phoenix-under-accelerated-pavement-maintenance-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_7519845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_20190713020137"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More streets being repaved in Phoenix under Accelerated Pavement Maintenance Program</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/dozens-block-phoenix-street-in-anti-migrant-detention-protest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_7520277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_7520277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_7520277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_7520277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/Protest_over_migrant_detention_in_Phoeni_0_7520277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dozens block Phoenix street in anti-migrant detention protest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/game-and-fish-teams-up-with-flagstaff-brewery-to-bolster-conservation-awareness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/AZ_Game_and_Fish_teams_up_with_Flagstaff_0_7520308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Game and Fish teams up with Flagstaff brewery to bolster conservation awareness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/police-release-bodycam-video-of-new-year-s-eve-shootout-on-the-i-10" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_7520273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_7520273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_7520273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_7520273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/I_10_shootout_bodycam_video_released_0_7520273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police release bodycam video of New Year's Eve shootout on the I-10</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x20;toured&#x20;two&#x20;detention&#x20;facilities&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Texas&#x20;border&#x20;Friday&#x2c;&#x20;where&#x20;hundreds&#x20;of&#x20;men&#x20;were&#x20;crowded&#x20;in&#x20;sweltering&#x20;cages&#x20;without&#x20;cots&#x2e;&#x20;At&#x20;a&#x20;news&#x20;conference&#x2c;&#x20;he&#x20;acknowledged&#x20;it&#x20;as&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;tough&#x20;stuff&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pence acknowledges 'tough stuff' at border detention centers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/more-streets-being-repaved-in-phoenix-under-accelerated-pavement-maintenance-program" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_7519845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_7519845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_7519845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_7519845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/12/More_streets_being_repaved_in_Phoenix_un_0_7519845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More streets being repaved in Phoenix under Accelerated Pavement Maintenance Program</h3> 