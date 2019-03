FOX NEWS -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., says he doesn’t need advice from Hillary Clinton because they have "fundamental differences."

During an appearance Friday on ABC News’ “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain pointed out to the 2020 presidential hopeful that other Democratic contenders have met with Clinton for advice, asking the senator if he’ll do the same.

“I suspect not,” Sanders quickly answered. “She has not called me.”

Sanders then explained that while he respects Clinton, they don’t exactly agree on a variety of issues.

READ MORE @ FOX NEWS