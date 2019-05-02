< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Best Buy's Geek Squad finds child porn on man's laptop after he spilled gravy on it: police

By Katherine Lam, FOX News

Posted May 02 2019 11:43AM MST
Updated May 02 2019 02:52PM MST police&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/best-buy-s-geek-squad-finds-child-porn-on-man-s-laptop-after-he-spilled-gravy-on-it-police" data-title="Best Buy's Geek Squad finds child porn on man's laptop after he spilled gravy on it: police" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/best-buy-s-geek-squad-finds-child-porn-on-man-s-laptop-after-he-spilled-gravy-on-it-police" addthis:title="Best Buy's Geek Squad finds child porn on man's laptop after he spilled gravy on it: police"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404581461");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404581461-404581409"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after Best Buy employees discovered documents they suspected were child pornography on his computer. Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after Best Buy employees discovered documents they suspected were child pornography on his computer. Read more.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404581461-404581409" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/robert%20leo%20watson_1556822589403.jpg_7211844_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after Best Buy employees discovered documents they suspected were child pornography on his computer. Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested on multiple counts of child porn possession after Best Buy employees discovered documents they suspected were child pornography on his computer. Read more.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/best-buy-s-geek-squad-finds-child-porn-on-man-s-laptop-after-he-spilled-gravy-on-it-police">Katherine Lam, FOX News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 11:43AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 02:52PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404581461" style="display: none;"> </div> <div id="lipsum"> <p><strong>(<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/best-buy-geek-squad-child-porn-laptop-gravy">FOX NEWS</a>)</strong> - An Iowa man asked Best Buy’s Geek Squad to fix his laptop after a gravy spill. He ended up in handcuffs, police said.</p> <p>Robert Leo Watson, 54, was arrested Wednesday after employees at the electronic store discovered documents they suspected were child pornography, the Des Moines Register reported. Watson brought his laptop to Best Buy in an attempt to save his files after he spilled gravy on the device.</p> <p>The Geek Squad employees made the disturbing discovery while they were transferring the files from the “gravy-covered computer” to a new device, the report said. For 18-year-old Mikayla Lewis, wearing a glittering gown created by her younger sister made the night that much more special." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 08:24PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For many high school students, going to the prom is one of the most memorable moments in a young person's life. For 18-year-old Mikayla Lewis, wearing a custom-made, glittering gown created by her younger sister made the night that much more special.</p><p>Courtney Lewis came up with the idea to make her older sister's senior prom dress months before the dance. The 14-year-old is studying technical design and production at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in D.C. She wanted to try her hand designing a one-of-kind gown, and it so happened her older sister’s prom was coming up.</p><p>“My first reaction was like, ‘I don't want to be mean and say no, so I'm going to say yes. But I will have a back-up plan of buying the dress,” said Mikayla.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses" title="Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/eye%20pic_1556846862629.jpg_7213732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/eye%20pic_1556846862629.jpg_7213732_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/eye%20pic_1556846862629.jpg_7213732_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/eye%20pic_1556846862629.jpg_7213732_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/eye%20pic_1556846862629.jpg_7213732_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An eye doctor shared graphic images of a patient&#39;s heavily damaged eye to spread awareness about the danger of sleeping in contact lenses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 06:16PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 06:46PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An eye doctor shared graphic images of a patient's heavily damaged eye to spread awareness about the danger of sleeping in contact lenses.</p><p>Dr. Patrick Vollmer, an optometrist from Vita Eye Clinic in Shelby, North Carolina, posted shocking photos of a patient after she slept in contact lenses. The patient was referred to him from a local urgent care, he said.</p><p>“Pseudomonas (bacteria) is an important cause of ocular morbidity and its opportunistic characteristics quickly lead to permanent blindness,” Vollmer wrote in a Facebook post . “This will be the 4th case of cultured pseudomonas that I’ve treated in my clinic.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-who-threw-cheese-at-classmate-who-had-fatal-reaction-said-he-didnt-know-allergies-were-deadly" title="Teen who threw cheese at classmate who had fatal reaction said he didn't know allergies were deadly" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Boy_with_allergy_dies_after_classmate_lo_0_7213646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Boy_with_allergy_dies_after_classmate_lo_0_7213646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Boy_with_allergy_dies_after_classmate_lo_0_7213646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Boy_with_allergy_dies_after_classmate_lo_0_7213646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Boy_with_allergy_dies_after_classmate_lo_0_7213646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A 13-year-old British boy died from anaphylactic shock after being hit with a piece of cheese his classmate threw at him. That classmate, who is now 15, said he didn't know allergies could be fatal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen who threw cheese at classmate who had fatal reaction said he didn't know allergies were deadly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 05:37PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 08:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager said he didn’t know allergies could be fatal during an inquest into the 2017 death of a 13-year-old boy who went into anaphylactic shock after having a piece of cheese flung at him.</p><p>Karanbir Singh Cheema, who went by Karan, suffered the severe allergic reaction after he was hit in the neck by a piece of cheese his classmate threw at him on June 28, 2017, at a school in Greenford, West London.</p><p>He suffered from allergies to all dairy products, wheat, gluten, eggs and nuts, according to the Telegraph . (Photo credit: Crystal Lewis) " title="Prom dress photos side by side-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dr. Patrick Vollmer said the Facebook post and images of the patient's eye were intended to be a “scare tactic” in hopes of correcting unhealthy behaviors like sleeping in soft contact lenses. (Photo credit: Vita Eye Clinic)" title="Eye bacteria for site_1556845132308.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Leaves of a mature marijuana plant are seenin a display at The International Cannabis and Hemp Expo April 18, 2010 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/felt-like-a-princess-14-year-old-girl-creates-big-sisters-prom-dress-from-scratch" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/final%20side%20by%20side_1556671461501.jpg_7194816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For&#x20;14-year-old&#x20;Courtney&#x20;Lewis&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;challenging&#x20;part&#x20;was&#x20;understanding&#x20;how&#x20;to&#x20;work&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;sequin&#x20;fabric&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;dress&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;is&#x20;not&#x20;easy&#x20;to&#x20;sew&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;requires&#x20;a&#x20;lot&#x20;of&#x20;patience&#x2c;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;their&#x20;mother&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Crystal&#x20;Lewis&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Felt like a princess': 14-year-old girl creates big sister's prom dress from scratch</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/eye-doctor-shares-graphic-photos-as-warning-against-sleeping-in-contact-lenses" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/Eye%20bacteria%20for%20site_1556845132308.jpg_7213719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr&#x2e;&#x20;Patrick&#x20;Vollmer&#x20;said&#x20;the&#x20;Facebook&#x20;post&#x20;and&#x20;images&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;patient&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;eye&#x20;were&#x20;intended&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;scare&#x20;tactic&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;in&#x20;hopes&#x20;of&#x20;correcting&#x20;unhealthy&#x20;behaviors&#x20;like&#x20;sleeping&#x20;in&#x20;soft&#x20;contact&#x20;lenses&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Vita&#x20;Eye&#x20;Clinic&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Eye doctor shares graphic photos as warning against sleeping in contact lenses</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/study-marijuana-users-exercise-more-report-improved-recovery" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/cannabis_1556846334462_7213650_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leaves&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;mature&#x20;marijuana&#x20;plant&#x20;are&#x20;seenin&#x20;a&#x20;display&#x20;at&#x20;The&#x20;International&#x20;Cannabis&#x20;and&#x20;Hemp&#x20;Expo&#x20;April&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2010&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Cow&#x20;Palace&#x20;in&#x20;Daly&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Marijuana users exercise more, report improved recovery</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/as-investigation-into-church-fire-continues-church-staff-members-try-to-pick-up-the-pieces" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/9FF2624F6EFD48CBA3171C7A51865531_1556845898298_7213725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>As investigation into church fire continues, church staff members try to pick up the pieces</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teen-who-threw-cheese-at-classmate-who-had-fatal-reaction-said-he-didnt-know-allergies-were-deadly" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/02/getty_cheesefile__1556844357009_7213633_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;wheel&#x20;of&#x20;cheese&#x20;and&#x20;crumbles&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Neilson&#x20;Barnard&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Culinary&#x20;Experience&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen who threw cheese at classmate who had fatal reaction said he didn't know allergies were deadly</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 