Biden puts foot in mouth with 'gay waiter' comment at Pride weekend fundraiser comment at Pride weekend fundraiser" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/biden-puts-foot-in-mouth-with-gay-waiter-comment-at-pride-weekend-fundraiser" addthis:title="Biden puts foot in mouth with ‘gay waiter' comment at Pride weekend fundraiser"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415583308.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415583308");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415583308-412238124"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415583308-412238124" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden&nbsp;(DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)" /> </div> </div> </div> Former Vice President Joe Biden (DoD News photo by EJ Hersom)
Posted Jun 30 2019 02:19PM MST
Updated Jun 30 2019 02:21PM MST ago, it would have been acceptable for a businessman to make “fun of a gay waiter,” the Washington Examiner reported. Those in attendance at the event, which took place at the home of public relations executive and gay rights activist Roger Nyhus, made it clear that was not the case - at least not in their city.</p><p>“Not in Seattle!” people called out, claiming that homophobic comments would not have been condoned in 2014.</p><p>The point of Biden’s remarks, delivered as the LGBT community and their allies celebrated Pride Weekend, was that the United States has made progress. He said the hypothetical businessman he spoke of “would not be invited back” today.</p><p>Biden also spoke about how he supported same-sex marriage when he was vice president, according to the Seattle Times, telling White House officials that the American people were in favor of this, even if leadership was lagging behind on the issue.</p><p>This latest misstep comes soon after Biden tried to rehabilitate his image when it comes to race relations, only to be called out by opponent Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.</p><p>"That kid wearing a hoodie may very well be the next poet laureate and not a gangbanger," Biden said, illustrating the dangers of stereotyping while invoking the image of Trayvon Martin, a black teen who was shot in 2012.</p><p>Booker was not satisfied with how Biden made his point.</p><p>"This isn’t about a hoodie. It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place," he tweeted on Friday. "Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This isn’t about a hoodie. It’s about a culture that sees a problem with a kid wearing a hoodie in the first place. Our nominee needs to have the language to talk about race in a far more constructive way. <a href="https://t.co/c2BFSSOHro">https://t.co/c2BFSSOHro</a></p>— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) <a href="https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1144726887643721730?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 28, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>In Thursday's Democratic debate, Biden found himself on the defensive when Sen. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Taylor Swift pens scathing post about Scooter Braun</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:36PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:45PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun.</p><p>In a scathing Tumblr post Sunday, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalog now belongs to Braun whom she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying, referencing clashes with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.</p><p>“This is my worst case scenario,” Swift writes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/missing-hiker-had-no-food-for-one-week-in-the-wilderness" title="Missing hiker had no food for one week in the wilderness" data-articleId="415582454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Missing hiker found alive" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Missing hiker had no food for one week in the wilderness</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Johnson, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:04PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 73-year-old hiker who survived a week alone in the mountains near La Canada Flintridge with no food is now recovering at a Pasadena hospital, just one day after being rescued.</p><p>Eugene Jo was separated from his group in the Mt. Waterman on Saturday, June 22, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. </p><p>The following Tuesday, teams searched approximately 1,200 acres at an elevation of 3,200 feet in the area between Three Points and Mt. Waterman.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/california-man-reported-missing-after-hike-in-grand-canyon-1" title="California man reported missing after hike in Grand Canyon" data-articleId="415576682" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20missing%20CA%20hiker%20063019_1561927172519.jpg_7458632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20missing%20CA%20hiker%20063019_1561927172519.jpg_7458632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20missing%20CA%20hiker%20063019_1561927172519.jpg_7458632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20missing%20CA%20hiker%20063019_1561927172519.jpg_7458632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20missing%20CA%20hiker%20063019_1561927172519.jpg_7458632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Services" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California man reported missing after hike in Grand Canyon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 01:37PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 01:41PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities at Grand Canyon National Park continue to search for a California man reported missing after a hike.</p><p>National Park Service officials say 66-year-old Peter Francis Schwab of Healdsburg was last seen Friday on a river trip on the Colorado River.</p><p>They say Schwab was on a small beach downriver from National Canyon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/missing-hiker-had-no-food-for-one-week-in-the-wilderness"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/30/Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_7458510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Missing_hiker_found_alive_0_20190630193826-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing hiker had no food for one week in the wilderness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ grandmas fireworks recalled_1561917425788.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-community-action-agency-in-need-of-volunteers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/Community_Cares__Tempe_Community_Action__0_7458097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Community_Cares__Tempe_Community_Action__0_20190630170345"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tempe Community Action Agency in need of volunteers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/89-year-old-valley-woman-to-hike-mt-kilimanjaro-to-raise-money-for-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%2089yo%20hike%20Mt%20Kilimanjaro_1561913645225.jpg_7458319_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ 89yo hike Mt Kilimanjaro_1561913645225.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>89-year-old Valley woman to hike Mt. 