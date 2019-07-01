Her post has since been shared over 28,000 times. The non-profit organization Autism Speaks also shared the post in an effort to spread awareness of people with blue buckets. Blue is the signature color for autism.
We spoke to Plumer about her now viral post, and she told us that it was her co-worker who bought the bucket for her son after learning about the Teal Pumpkin Project, which promotes food allergy awareness.
"I started by posting to promote awareness on our neighborhood app because it was someone in my own neighborhood who turned him away and told him he was too old three years," said Plumer.
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:54AM MST
FOX BUSINESS — Amazon is targeting back-to-school shoppers at this year’s Prime Day event.
In gearing up for the event, the online retail giant on Monday launched a “Happy School Year” store for parents, students and educators to find classroom supplies, laptops, and other electronics, backpacks and back-to-school clothes in one place.
Prime Day is scheduled for July 15-16. This year’s 48-hour event will be Amazon’s longest to date.
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:44AM MST
One of Mexico's largest cities was transformed into a scene straight out of winter Sunday when a freak hailstorm dropped a deluge of ice that left streets impassable and cars buried.
The hailstorm in Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City, came after several days during which temperatures approached 90 degrees.
"I've never seen such scenes in Guadalajara," State Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter.
Posted Jul 01 2019 09:11AM MST
A Hernando County woman was arrested after waving a shotgun at kids, deputies said.
On Sunday, as their families were having a cookout nearby, officials said eight children were swimming in a canal behind 61-year-old Melinda French’s home in the 5400 block of Circle Drive in Weeki Wachee, and were apparently making too much noise.
At one point, French exited her home with a shotgun, investigators said, and pointed it at them, telling them to “shut up.” Officials said it appeared she French may have been intoxicated. There were no reported injuries.