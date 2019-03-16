< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story413056219" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413056219" data-article-version="1.0">Boeing says 'sorry' for Max crashes, seeks renewed trust</h1> </header> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413056219" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413056219" data-article-version="1.0">Boeing says 'sorry' for Max crashes, seeks renewed trust</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413056219" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Boeing says 'sorry' for Max crashes, seeks renewed trust&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/boeing-says-sorry-for-max-crashes-seeks-renewed-trust" data-title="Boeing says 'sorry' for Max crashes, seeks renewed trust" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/boeing-says-sorry-for-max-crashes-seeks-renewed-trust" addthis:title="Boeing says 'sorry' for Max crashes, seeks renewed trust"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413056219.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413056219");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413056219-395253260"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boeing&#39;s 737 Max 9 jet (The Boeing Company)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Boeing's 737 Max 9 jet (The Boeing Company)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413056219-395253260" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boeing&#39;s 737 Max 9 jet (The Boeing Company)" /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/boeing-says-sorry-for-max-crashes-seeks-renewed-trust">ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:09AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:11AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> href="/news/us-world-news/boeing-didn-t-tell-airlines-that-safety-alert-wasn-t-on"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-1130260483_1557102356430_7221611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Boeing didn't tell airlines safety alert wasn't on</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/american-airlines-cancels-737-max-flights-through-mid-august"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/14/GettyImages-1135628830_1555281836405_7108550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>American cancels Max flights through mid-August</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/ethiopia-crew-followed-boeing-rules-preliminary-report-finds"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/11/GettyImages-1134947729_1552364225493_6880981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Ethiopia crew followed recommended procedures</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/boeing-to-make-safety-feature-standard-on-troubled-max-jets"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Boeing to make safety feature standard on Max jets</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>LE BOURGET, France (AP)</strong> - Boeing executives apologized Monday to airlines and families of victims of 737 Max crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, as the U.S. planemaker struggles to regain the trust of regulators, pilots, and the global traveling public.</p> <p>While Boeing was in a visibly contrite mood at the opening of the Paris Air Show, rival Airbus launched a new long-range single-aisle jet, beating Boeing to a market that both aviation giants predict will grow.</p> <p>Safety was on many minds at the show.</p> <p>"We are very sorry for the loss of lives" in the Lion Air crash in October and Ethiopian Airlines crash in March, Kevin McAllister, CEO of Boeing's commercial aircraft, told reporters. A total of 346 people were killed in the disasters.</p> <p>McAllister also said, "I'm sorry for the disruption" to airlines from the subsequent grounding of all Max planes worldwide, and to their passengers facing summer travel disruptions.</p> <p>Boeing executives defended improvements to Max software that has been implicated in the crashes, but couldn't predict when the plane could fly again.</p> <p>Investigations are underway into what happened, though it's known that angle-measuring sensors in both planes malfunctioned, alerting anti-stall software to push the noses of the planes down. The pilots were unable to take back control of the planes.</p> <p>In addition to safety concerns, the global economic slowdown and trade tensions are weighing on the mood at the air show, where industry powerhouses gathered Monday to showcase their technology and peddle costly jets.</p> <p>In the biggest new plane announcement expected at the show, Airbus formally launched its long-range A321XLR. The plane should be ready for customers in 2023 and be able to fly up to 4,700 nautical miles.</p> <p>Chief salesman Christian Scherer would not say how much the plane would cost to develop but said it would be significantly less than building a whole new plane because it is an upgraded version of the existing A321.</p> <p>Right after the launch, the Los Angeles-based Air Lease Corporation signed a letter of intent to buy 27 of the new Airbus planes.</p> <p>That's a new challenge for Boeing, which said Monday it is still working on plans for a possible jet in the same category - dubbed New Midsize Airplane, or NMA. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/police-suspects-beat-robbed-man-in-atlanta-park" title="Police: Suspects beat, robbed man in Atlanta park" data-articleId="413065448" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_searching_for_suspects_who_beat___0_7404430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_searching_for_suspects_who_beat___0_7404430_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_searching_for_suspects_who_beat___0_7404430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_searching_for_suspects_who_beat___0_7404430_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/Police_searching_for_suspects_who_beat___0_7404430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police searching for suspects who beat, robbed man in park" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Suspects beat, robbed man in Atlanta park</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:46AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:18AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for a robbery and assault.</p><p>Police released sketches of the suspects they say attacked and robbed a man last week in Kennedy Park.</p><p>According to officials, the victim and his family were in the park when 15 men approached him, with two telling him to "give it up."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/103-year-old-woman-gets-sworn-in-as-us-citizen" title="103-year-old woman gets sworn in as U.S. citizen" data-articleId="413065957" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>103-year-old woman gets sworn in as U.S. citizen</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:12AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 06:23AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 103-year-old woman officially became a U.S. citizen last week in Miami. </p><p>According to Fox News, 103-year-old Andrea Joseph became a U.S. citizen on Friday at a naturalization ceremony in Miami. </p><p>County officials told Fox News that Joseph came to the United States from Haiti as a permanent resident 15 years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/el-monterey-breakfast-wraps-recalled-because-they-may-contain-small-rocks" title="El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled because they may contain small rocks" data-articleId="413060848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ruiz Food Products Inc. recalled more than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps because some may contain small rocks. (El Monterey via FOX Business)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled because they may contain small rocks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX Business </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 03:07AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:58AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Texas company recalled more than 246,000 pounds of breakfast wraps because some may contain small rocks, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday.</p><p>Ruiz Food Products Inc. said it was issuing the recall on the 8-Pack family size of frozen El Monterey egg, potato, bacon and cheese sauce breakfast wraps after three customers reported finding foreign material in the food. The company alerted FSIS of the issue on Friday.</p><p>“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products," FSIS said in a news release. Phoenix summer camp celebrates four years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/keeping-your-pets-safe-during-monsoon-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Keeping_your_pets_safe_during_monsoon_se_0_7404233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Keeping_your_pets_safe_during_monsoon_se_0_20190617043938"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Keeping your pets safe during monsoon season</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/16/boeing_737_max_9_generic_01_031619_1552747358687_6899913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Boeing&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;737&#x20;Max&#x20;9&#x20;jet&#x20;&#x28;The&#x20;Boeing&#x20;Company&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Boeing says 'sorry' for Max crashes, seeks renewed trust</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/police-suspects-beat-robbed-man-in-atlanta-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/V%20KENNEDY%20PARK%20ASSAULT%206A_00.00.06.10_1560771867835.png_7404087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/V%20KENNEDY%20PARK%20ASSAULT%206A_00.00.06.10_1560771867835.png_7404087_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/V%20KENNEDY%20PARK%20ASSAULT%206A_00.00.06.10_1560771867835.png_7404087_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/V%20KENNEDY%20PARK%20ASSAULT%206A_00.00.06.10_1560771867835.png_7404087_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/17/V%20KENNEDY%20PARK%20ASSAULT%206A_00.00.06.10_1560771867835.png_7404087_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Suspects beat, robbed man in Atlanta park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/103-year-old-woman-gets-sworn-in-as-us-citizen" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/MIAMI%20DADE%20COUNTY_andrea%20joseph_061719_1560766305672.png_7404194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>103-year-old woman gets sworn in as U.S. citizen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/el-monterey-breakfast-wraps-recalled-because-they-may-contain-small-rocks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/17/breakfast%20burrito%20recall_1560765991873.jpg_7404253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ruiz&#x20;Food&#x20;Products&#x20;Inc&#x2e;&#x20;recalled&#x20;more&#x20;than&#x20;246&#x2c;000&#x20;pounds&#x20;of&#x20;breakfast&#x20;wraps&#x20;because&#x20;some&#x20;may&#x20;contain&#x20;small&#x20;rocks&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;El&#x20;Monterey&#x20;via&#x20;FOX&#x20;Business&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>El Monterey breakfast wraps recalled because they may contain small rocks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/girls-rock-phoenix-summer-camp-celebrates-four-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Girls_Rock__Phoenix_summer_camp_celebrat_0_7404235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Girls_Rock__Phoenix_summer_camp_celebrat_0_7404235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Girls_Rock__Phoenix_summer_camp_celebrat_0_7404235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Girls_Rock__Phoenix_summer_camp_celebrat_0_7404235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/16/Girls_Rock__Phoenix_summer_camp_celebrat_0_7404235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Girls Rock! 