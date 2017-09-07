Judge removes temporary restraining order, take down of Robert E. Lee statue to resume

- Work to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Dallas will resume after a judge ended a temporary restraining order that halted work on Wednesday.

A small crowd had gathered to watch the removal Wednesday afternoon after the Dallas City Council voted 13 to 1 to take it down. A crane to hoist the statue up was already in place when a federal judge halted the removal.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order request from an attorney named Kirk Lyons. He filed the motion on behalf of a local member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is the same group that is suing the University of Texas for the removal of its Confederate monument.

But the federal court that approved the TRO said Thursday afternoon that the veterans group failed to show the city was interfering with its first amendment rights or that the city didn't provide due process.

Councilman Dwaine Caraway said after the hearing the city would resume work on taking down the statue, but didn't specify when it would occur. He did say no work would happen on Thursday.

The plan from the city is to place the statue in a storage facility temporarily until a task force comes up with a recommendation for where it should go. That group meets Thursday night to start discussions on what to do with the statue and other Confederate symbols and names across the city.