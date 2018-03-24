< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Court rejects challenge to regulation of gun silencers
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:01AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 08:07AM MST Handguns hang on a display wall for sale June 26th at the DFW Gun Range and Training Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images) a display wall for sale June 26th at the DFW Gun Range and Training Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Handguns hang on a display wall for sale June 26th at the DFW Gun Range and Training Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:01AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:07AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411779061" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia.</p><p>The justices did not comment Monday in turning away appeals from two Kansas men who were convicted of violating federal law regulating silencers. The men argued that the constitutional right "to keep and bear arms" includes silencers.</p><p>Kansas and seven other states joined in a court filing urging the justices hear the appeal. The states said the court should affirm that the Second Amendment protects "silencers and other firearms accessories."</p><p>The other states joining Kansas in the court filing are: Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.</p><p>President Donald Trump's administration asked the court to stay out of the case and leave the convictions in place.</p><p>Shane Cox, owner of a military surplus store, was convicted of making and transferring an unregistered silencer, and customer Jeremy Kettler was convicted of possessing one, all in violation of the 85-year-old National Firearms Act. Both men were sentenced to probation.</p><p>Meanwhile, police are trying to determine a motive for the deadly shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Authorities have said that city employee DeWayne Craddock opened fire in a municipal building on May 31. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Street renaming for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 04:49AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:16PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A street in Brooklyn was renamed for the late great rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Notorious B.I.G. The corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street is now Christopher 'Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace Way.</p><p>The slain rapper's family was in attendance, including singer Faith Evans who was once married to Biggie, as he was also called.</p><p>Music was provided by Hot 97's DJ Enuff.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" title="Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan during a rainstorm on Monday afternoon, killing one person. Hundreds of emergency workers responded to the building." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:12AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:03PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A helicopter crashed into the AXA Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan during a rainstorm on Monday afternoon, killing the pilot, according to emergency officials.</p><p>FDNY and NYPD personnel responded to 787 7th Avenue, between West 51st Street and West 52nd Street, at about 2 p.m., officials said. That area is just north of Times Square.</p><p>An Augusta A109E helicopter with one person on board crashed into the building, which is 1750 feet high, at about 1:45 p.m., the FAA said in a statement .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/oklahoma-man-fights-hatred-with-love-decorates-his-truck-in-rainbow-colors-for-pride-month" title="Oklahoma man fights hatred with love, decorates his truck in rainbow colors for Pride month" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/CODY%20BARLOW_pride%20truck_061019_1560191288285.png_7370903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Cody Barlow" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oklahoma man fights hatred with love, decorates his truck in rainbow colors for Pride month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:37AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:41AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A straight man from Oklahoma is showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community.</p><p>Cody Barlow, who is from rural Oklahoma, posted on Facebook that he "found a way to show my support for Pride month." Attached to this caption was a photo of his truck decorated with rainbow duct tape and letters that spelled out "not all country boys are bigots" and "Happy Pride Month."</p><p>Cody decided to show his support the LGBTQ+ community by running brightly colored duct tape across the tailgate of his vehicle. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/-i-m-an-american-deported-adoptee-struggles-in-brazil" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'I'm an American': Deported adoptee struggles in Brazil</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/street-renaming-for-rap-legend-notorious-big" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/BIGGIE_STREET_SIGN_1_061119_1560193405424_7371780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Street renaming for rap legend Notorious B.I.G.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-one-dead-after-apartment-fire-in-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_condominium_fire_in_P_0_7372696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_condominium_fire_in_P_0_7372696_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_condominium_fire_in_P_0_7372696_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_condominium_fire_in_P_0_7372696_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_condominium_fire_in_P_0_7372696_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FD: One dead after condominium fire in Phoenix; eight temporarily displaced</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/helicopter-crashes-into-midtown-manhattan-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/10/Scene_of_NYC_helicopter_crash_0_7372392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Helicopter crashes into the Equitable Center in Midtown Manhattan; 1 dead</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 