DAYTON, Ohio (FOX 10) — Police say 24-year-old Connor Betts behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.

They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.

Victims identified by Dayton Deputy Director and Assistant Police Chief Lt. Col. Matt Carper:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27-year-old black female

Megan K. Betts, 22-year-old white female

Saeed Saleh, 38-year-old black male

Derrick R. Fudge, 57-year-old black male

Logan M. Turner, 30-year-old white male

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25-year-old white male

Thomas J. McNichols, 25-year-old black male

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36-year-old black female

Monica E. Brickhouse, 39-year-old black female

Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Mayor Nan Whaley says Betts was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

Investigators haven't publicly discussed a possible motive.

It was the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.