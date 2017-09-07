Delta adds 2,000 more seats in preparation for Irma

As Category 5 Hurricane Irma roars through the Caribbean towards Florida, Delta has upsized aircraft and added flights to airports in Punta Cana, Nassau, Freeport, Key West, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Sarasota, Orlando and more.

More than 2,000 seats have been added to airports along Irma’s path to help customers evacuate the area.

Current weather models suggest the eye of the storm will hit Providenciales in Turks and Caicos and Nassau Friday into Saturday with a sustained strong impact in that area of the Caribbean before Irma continues towards south Florida.

Key West, Fla., is expected to fare better than previously expected but the airport will close at 8 p.m. Friday.

Irma will hit Miami and Ft. Lauderdale beginning Saturday and will continue northeast along the coast.

​Delta has capped one-way fares in all cabins at $399 for flights to and from southern Florida through Sept. 13.

Delta has been examining and adjusting fares in Florida since early this week, when Irma's path became apparent and demand to fly out of the area surged.

In addition, Delta is waiving all baggage and pet-in-cabin fees for customers traveling to or from the cities covered by a weather waiver issued for the region this week.

Seats Delta has added by market:

Airport Thursday* Miami (MIA) Approx. 400 Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) Approx. 1,100 Orlando (MCO) Approx. 210 Sarasota (SRQ) Approx. 110 Nassau (NAS) Approx. 300 Freeport (FPO) Approx. 100 Punta Cana (PUJ) Approx. 20

*Subject to change.

