Delta saves 41 stranded students with a private flight after American Airlines cancels trip data-title="Delta saves 41 stranded students with a private flight after American Airlines cancels trip" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/delta-saves-41-stranded-students-with-a-private-flight-after-american-airlines-cancels-trip" addthis:title="Delta saves 41 stranded students with a private flight after American Airlines cancels trip"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412017645.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412017645");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412017645-324953512"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/08/Delta_1468006487340_1563143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412017645-324953512" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" Posted Jun 11 2019 07:11AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:14AM MST </figure> <span>Family thanks Delta flight attendant</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FOX NEWS</strong> - A group of fifth graders from Oklahoma <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/travel/general/airlines" target="_blank">arrived</a> at their Washington, D.C., field trip in style, touching down in the nation’s capital on a private Delta Air Lines flight after their American Airlines trip was canceled at the last minute.</p> <p>On June 2, 41 fifth-grade students from Tulsa and their chaperones received the disappointing news that their American flight departing Will Rogers World Airport to Richmond, Va., for their highly anticipated school trip – which has been in the works for almost a year – was canceled, <a href="https://www.dallasnews.com/business/business/2019/06/10/delta-rescues-stranded-group-fifth-graders-after-canceled-american-airlines-flight" target="_blank">Dallas News reports</a>.</p> <p>Though the carrier issued the group a refund, there were no alternative flights to D.C. available at the time, <a href="https://www.koco.com/article/absolutely-amazing-airline-brings-in-empty-plane-to-fly-students-stranded-in-okc-airport/27820966" target="_blank">KOCO reports</a>. Waiting it out at the airport for six and a half hours, the youngsters were soon back on their merry way — thanks to the generosity of two Delta gate agents who witnessed the exchange.</p> <p>Contacting the airline’s headquarters in Atlanta, the staffers were able to coordinate for a spare aircraft to be flown to the Oklahoma City airport to ultimately transport the students to Richmond, the News reports.</p> <p>"It was absolutely amazing when Delta corporate came in and just said, 'We’ll just give you the whole plane,’” one of the trip’s chaperones told local media.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/Delta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Delta</a> THANK YOU for getting this group of 5th graders out of OKC and onto Richmond Virginia on a private flight when <a href="https://twitter.com/AmericanAir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmericanAir</a> wanted to leave us stranded! Most amazing corporation to work with at 3:00am. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/flyDelta?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#flyDelta</a> <a href="https://t.co/plDwghRusI">pic.twitter.com/plDwghRusI</a></p> — Shantell Barbour (@barbour_5th) <a href="https://twitter.com/barbour_5th/status/1135217202586693632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <p> “THANK YOU for getting this group of 5th graders out of OKC and onto Richmond Virginia on a private flight when <a data-mentioned-user-id="22536055" href="https://twitter.com/AmericanAir">@AmericanAir</a> wanted to leave us stranded! Most amazing corporation to work with at 3:00 am,” another trip chaperone echoed in agreement on Twitter, sharing a photo of some of the students and a Delta employee at the airport.</p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hi Shantell, it was an absolute pleasure to assist you in your time of need. We are glad that we were able to help with such an amazing group of kids! Thank you so much for sharing this picture, it really warmed my heart. Their smiles are priceless!!! ❤ HSH</p> — Delta (@Delta) <a href="https://twitter.com/Delta/status/1135243479506771968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 2, 2019</a></blockquote> <p>“It was an absolute pleasure to assist you in your time of need. We are glad that we were able to help with such an amazing group of kids!” reps for the carrier warmly wrote in reply.</p> <p>A spokesperson for Delta returned Fox News’ request for comment on the story with the following statement:</p> <p>“This heartwarming story is a testament to our culture and heart of Delta people that if you see an opportunity to do the right thing, you take it every time," Delta rep Drake Castañeda said. "Seeing people for who they are, and not just customers of one carrier or another is what really made this story possible."</p> <p>“While we are in the travel business, we see ourselves as in the people business first and we couldn’t be happier that these students were able to make their trip,” Castañeda added.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/travel/delta-saves-41-students-private-flight-american-airlines" target="_blank">Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com.</a></p> <p><em> This story was reported from Phoenix.</em></p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var Florida woman squeezed boyfriend's genitals 'until they bled': cops
Posted Jun 11 2019 07:29AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 07:50AM MST

A Florida woman was arrested last week on allegations that she squeezed her boyfriend's testicles until they bled , police said.

The alleged incident occurred on June 4 in Indian Harbour Beach, about 70 miles southeast of Orlando. Authorities responded to a call from a man who said his live-in girlfriend had assaulted him, according to a police report.

The report said the woman -- identified as 21-year-old Katie Lee Pitchford – had become "enraged" during an argument. Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
Posted Jun 11 2019 03:37AM MST
Updated Jun 11 2019 06:28AM MST

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey's press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. 