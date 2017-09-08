Get to class on time or face a fine: Utah school's plan to curb tardiness

- A high school in Utah has come up with a pretty smart idea to cut down on tardiness.

The school is located in the town of Stansbury Park, which is about 30 minutes outside of Salt Lake City.

Students will be fined if they are late for class. At first, there's a warning, but a second violation results in a $3 fine and it climbs to $5 on the third violation.

“What we're really trying to target is those periods between classes where really it's a choice," Cody Reutzel, assistant principal at Stansbury High School told FOX 13. "It's a personal decision of whether you're going to walk from class A to class B and be on time."

Many parents aren't happy with the rule, however, the school says kids seem to be getting the message. So far, there have been a few warnings, but no fines.

According to FOX 13, "If students can’t pay the fees, they can take lunch detention or show a clean tardy attendance for a few weeks. The money collected from the fines will go toward a school fund that will go directly back to students for incentives."

Read more at FOX 13 Salt Lake City:

Parents complain about new tardy policy requiring Stansbury High students to pay a fine