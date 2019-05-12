< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. GOP opponent says AOC 'literally ran' away when challenged to debate class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411757172-406417055"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411757172-406417055" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, Posted Jun 10 2019 05:33AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:37AM MST data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411757172" style="display: none;"> </div> <div id="lipsum"><p><strong>FOX NEWS - </strong>US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned tail on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue to avoid a potential Republican challenger as they both marched in the National Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, her political opponent said.</p><p>Talk-radio producer Rich Valdes told The Post that he tried to challenge the freshman Democratic congresswoman to a debate on the merits of capitalism versus socialism when he spotted her near West 47th Street.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">In the spirit of “todos juntos” I tried to politely introduce myself to <a href="https://twitter.com/RepAOC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RepAOC</a> at the Puerto Rican parade where we we both marching, hoping to invite her to debate the issues, but she ran away. 🤷🏻‍♂️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalPuertoRicanDayParade?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalPuertoRicanDayParade</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYC</a> 🇺🇸🇵🇷 <a href="https://t.co/URvkoG4uUu">https://t.co/URvkoG4uUu</a></p>— Rich Valdes 🇺🇸 (@RichValdes) <a href="https://twitter.com/RichValdes/status/1137827112033951746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>But Ocasio-Cortez “cut her handshaking short, jerked her hand back and jetted to the other side of the street,” Valdes said.</p><p>“She literally ran!” he said.</p><p>“I thought this was a good time to try and get a response but I honestly only saw the back of her head as she trotted across the street.”</p><p>Valdes’ account was echoed by Guardian Angels founder and radio host Curtis Sliwa, who said the incident unfolded when Valdes approached the progressive firebrand about 12:30 p.m.</p><p>“As soon as she saw him she did a pirouette — a spin — and she ran north on Fifth Avenue, ahead of her delegation, just to get away from Rich,” he said.</p><p>“I heard Rich yelling after her, ‘OK, AOC. Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas, especially in the Northeast and DC

Posted Jun 10 2019 07:26AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 07:27AM MST

Seniors in major metropolitan areas, especially in the Northeast and around Washington, D.C., are more likely to continue working past age 65 than those in other areas around the country, according to an analysis of Census data by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

"Those are the areas where all of the jobs are, really," says Anqi Chen, assistant director for savings research at Boston College's Center for Retirement Research. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas, especially in the Northeast and DC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:26AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:27AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seniors in major metropolitan areas, especially in the Northeast and around Washington, D.C., are more likely to continue working past age 65 than those in other areas around the country, according to an analysis of Census data by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.</p><p>"Those are the areas where all of the jobs are, really," says Anqi Chen, assistant director for savings research at Boston College's Center for Retirement Research. Tony Awards highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women

Posted Jun 10 2019 07:03AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 07:09AM MST

When effervescent actress Ali Stroker came onstage to accept her historic trophy as the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony, it wasn't just the feel-good moment of the night. Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 10 2019 06:23AM MST
Updated Jun 10 2019 06:33AM MST

A mother was arrested for allegedly making her 10-year-old son get out of the car at a busy intersection and walk alone in 100-degree weather after he accidentally dropped food in their vehicle, authorities say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office received a call about a boy walking alone under the overpass of the North Sam Houston Parkway at Veterans Memorial Drive during heavy traffic on June 8. It may have been one of the most joyous Tony moments in years.</p><p>The crowd jumped to its feet in unison as Stroker, who won best featured actress in a musical for a sexy, saucy performance as Ado Annie in "Oklahoma!" arrived onstage.</p><p>"This award is for every kid who is watching tonight who has a disability, who has a limitation or a challenge, who has been waiting to see themselves represented in this arena," she said. "You are."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car" title="Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:23AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:33AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother was arrested for allegedly making her 10-year-old son get out of the car at a busy intersection and walk alone in 100-degree weather after he accidentally dropped food in their vehicle, authorities say.</p><p>The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office received a call about a boy walking alone under the overpass of the North Sam Houston Parkway at Veterans Memorial Drive during heavy traffic on June 8. Most Recent

Tony Awards highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women

FD: One dead after apartment fire in Phoenix

Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car

Fire at sushi bar in North Hollywood

GOP opponent says AOC 'literally ran' away when challenged to debate https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/GETTY-KTTV-cranston_1560175325084_7369809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tony Awards highlights: A historic win and a strong night for women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fd-one-dead-after-apartment-fire-in-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/10/FD__One_dead_after_apartment_fire_in_Pho_0_7369498_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FD: One dead after apartment fire in Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kesa&#x20;Brown&#x20;&#x28;Harris&#x20;County&#x20;Pct&#x2e;&#x20;4&#x20;Constable&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/commercial-building-fire-in-north-hollywood" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/10/Untitled-1_1560173842269_7369714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire at sushi bar in North Hollywood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/gop-opponent-says-aoc-literally-ran-away-when-challenged-to-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/12/GETTY_aoc_051219_1557683496661_7250456_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wroblewski&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>GOP opponent says AOC ‘literally ran' away when challenged to debate</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 