Ice-T calls out Amazon after he 'almost shot' one of the company's delivery drivers a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408358715-389461393"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Amazon.com Inc.)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Amazon.com Inc.)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408358715-389461393" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By Mariah Hass, FOX News
Posted May 22 2019 07:05AM MST
Updated May 22 2019 07:52AM MST class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 07:52AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408358715" style="display: none;"> </div> <div id="lipsum"><p><strong>(<a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/ice-t-almost-shot-amazon-delivery-driver">FOX NEWS</a>)</strong> - Ice-T has a suggestion for Amazon.</p><p>On Tuesday, the rapper-actor took to Twitter to explain an incident that occurred at his home Monday night involving one of the e-commerce giant's delivery drivers.</p><p>The 61-year-old star said he "almost shot" an Amazon courier who was delivering a package at his place on Monday because the individual wasn't wearing a uniform.</p><p>"Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries ... maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it. ... I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night.... Just sayin," Ice-T said.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Message To Amazon: Now that you have regular people making your home deliveries.. Maybe they should wear a Vest with AMAZON DELIVERY on it..... I almost shot a MF creeping up to my crib last night.... Just sayin.</p>— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) <a href="https://twitter.com/FINALLEVEL/status/1130885877759205376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>In a separate post, a social media user asked Ice-T if the delivery driver was wearing a uniform. His answer? Again, no.</p><p>"No. They don’t wear ANY uniform. Just regular people workin," he noted before clarifying that he isn't "mad at them."</p><p>"Just sayin. That s--t ain’t safe..," he added.</p><p>In response to Ice-T's tweet, Amazon's vice president of operations, Dave Clark, wrote back: "Just sayin … thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just sayin…thanks for the suggestion. We MF’ing love you and our drivers. Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map. Thanks for being a customer.</p>— Dave Clark (@davehclark) <a href="https://twitter.com/davehclark/status/1130908273828290560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>"Lots of innovations coming on this and many that already exist to help you track your package and delivery on a map," he added, referring to the company's Map Tracking feature. 