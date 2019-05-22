< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Iran claims Revolutionary Guard shot down US drone
Posted Jun 19 2019 09:55PM MST class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 09:55PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413696162" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEHRAN, Iran (AP) --</strong> Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Thursday it shot down a U.S. drone amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal. The U.S. military declined to immediately comment.</p> <p>The reported shootdown of the RQ-4 Global Hawk comes after the U.S. military previously alleged Iran fired a missile at another drone last week that responded to the attack on two oil tankers near the Gulf of Oman. The U.S. blames Iran for the attack on the ships, which Tehran denies.</p> <p>The attacks come against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers a year ago. The White House separately said it was aware of reports of a missile strike on Saudi Arabia amid a campaign targeting the kingdom by Yemen's Iranian-allied Houthi rebels.</p> <p>Iran recently has quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium and threatened to boost its enrichment closer to weapons-grade levels, trying to pressure Europe for new terms to the 2015 deal.</p> <p>In recent weeks, the U.S. has sped an aircraft carrier to the Mideast and deployed additional troops to the tens of thousands already in the region. Mysterious attacks also have targeted oil tankers as Iranian-allied Houthi rebels launched bomb-laden drones into Saudi Arabia.</p> <p>All this has raised fears that a miscalculation or further rise in tensions could push the U.S. and Iran into an open conflict, some 40 years after Tehran's Islamic Revolution.</p> <p>Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said it shot down the drone Thursday morning when it entered Iranian airspace near the Kouhmobarak district in southern Iran's Hormozgan province. Kouhmobarak is some 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) southeast of Tehran and is close to the Strait of Hormuz.</p> <p>Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, citing the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, identified the drone as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.</p> <p>Capt. Bill Urban, a U.S. Central Command spokesman, declined to comment when asked if an American drone was shot down.</p> <p>However, he told The Associated Press: "There was no drone over Iranian territory."</p> <p>Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump had been "briefed on the reports of a missile strike in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."</p> <p>"We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies," Sanders said.</p> <p>The Houthi's Al-Masirah satellite news channel claimed the rebels targeted a power plant in Jizan, near the kingdom's border with Yemen, with a cruise missile. Saudi state media and officials did not immediately report a missile strike Thursday.</p> <p>A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since March 2015 in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation now pushed to the brink of famine by the conflict. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More US & World News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Prosecutors: Syrian man planned ISIS-fueled church bombing</h4>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:26PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:20PM MST</span></p>
<p>PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Syrian refugee who came to the U.S. three years ago plotted to bomb a church this spring to inspire followers of the Islamic State of Iraq, federal authorities said in announcing the man's arrest Wednesday.</p><p>A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned to bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh's north side, and purchased materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutors: Syrian man planned ISIS-fueled church bombing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 07:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 08:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Syrian refugee who came to the U.S. three years ago plotted to bomb a church this spring to inspire followers of the Islamic State of Iraq, federal authorities said in announcing the man's arrest Wednesday.</p><p>A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned to bomb an unidentified church on Pittsburgh's north side, and purchased materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb. He also allegedly provided plans and a map to an undercover FBI agent he thought was a fellow Islamic State supporter.</p><p>"Targeting places of worship is beyond the pale, no matter what the motivation," Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Demers said in a statement. "The defendant is alleged to have plotted just such an attack of a church in Pittsburgh in the name of ISIS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/man-convicted-of-rape-tracks-down-and-attacks-same-victim-3-days-after-being-released-from-jail" title="Man convicted of rape tracks down and allegedly attacks same victim after being released from jail" data-articleId="413663794" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_convicted_of_rape_attacks_same_victi_0_7421274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A homeless man convicted of raping a woman is suspected of tracking her down and attacking her three days after he was released from jail." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man convicted of rape tracks down and allegedly attacks same victim after being released from jail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:54PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:58PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a man convicted of raping a Seattle-area woman tracked the victim down and attacked her three days after he was released from jail.</p><p>The Seattle Times reports police are looking for 35-year-old Francisco Carranza-Ramirez who is wanted on charges of assault, harassment and intimidating a witness.</p><p>Authorities say the 32-year-old victim was strangled and beaten outside her White Center apartment building and in front of her toddler Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/above-and-beyond-mom-shares-a-few-choice-words-to-kids-who-tpd-her-home" title="‘Above and beyond': Mom shares ‘a few choice words' to kids who TP'd her home" data-articleId="413656846" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/_Amazing_job___Mom_praises_kids_who_TP___0_7421268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/_Amazing_job___Mom_praises_kids_who_TP___0_7421268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/_Amazing_job___Mom_praises_kids_who_TP___0_7421268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/_Amazing_job___Mom_praises_kids_who_TP___0_7421268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/_Amazing_job___Mom_praises_kids_who_TP___0_7421268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""One day I believe you will change the world with your DETERMINATION to be the best."" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Above and beyond': Mom shares ‘a few choice words' to kids who TP'd her home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 05:40PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 06:22PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Toilet papering a house is a teenage rite of passage for many, especially those seeking to stir up some mischief in their neighborhood. The unlucky recipient of the prank can either get angry — at the very least annoyed — or have a laugh and just get to work cleaning it up.</p><p>One California mom recently woke up to toilet paper strewn across her front lawn and decided to just roll with it (pun intended).</p><p>Aubrey Dupree Seymour found the humor in her yard full of Charmin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-teen-returns-home-following-medical-nightmare-in-europe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Valley_teen_returns_home_after_falling_i_0_7422206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Valley_teen_returns_home_after_falling_i_0_20190620051427"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Valley teen returns home following medical nightmare in Europe</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/what-you-need-to-know-before-the-us-faces-off-against-sweden-in-group-fs-last-match-in-the-wwc"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/us%20and%20sweden_1560994359732.png_7421507_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured left to right, Sweden celebrating their win against Chile, and the U.S. celebrating their historic victory against Thailand. (Getty Images)" title="us and sweden_1560994359732.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>What you need to know before the US faces off against Sweden in Group F's last match in the WWC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/man-convicted-of-rape-tracks-down-and-attacks-same-victim-3-days-after-being-released-from-jail"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919_1560992718527_7421267_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, 35, is shown in a 2018 mugshot. (Photo credit: King County Sheriff's Office)" title="sheriffimg_seattlerapistsuspect_061919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man convicted of rape tracks down and allegedly attacks same victim after being released from jail</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/above-and-beyond-mom-shares-a-few-choice-words-to-kids-who-tpd-her-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/tp%20house%20san%20clemente%20-%2016x9_1560990304655.jpg_7421085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Aubrey Dupree Seymour said the family knows the four culprits, who used a whopping 72 rolls for the job. 