Judge orders Louisiana man's mouth taped shut after he interrupts sentencing hearing src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420727263-416112896" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> Posted Jul 28 2019 02:46PM MST
Updated Jul 28 2019 02:50PM MST Duhon, who was convicted of money laundering and theft of more than $25,000 in February 2019, Judge Marilyn Castle asked a bailiff to tape his mouth shut while witnesses were on the stand.</p><p>Her actions stemmed from objections raised by Duhon when Castle had asked him to stop submitting motions on his own behalf, instead of his lawyer, Aaron Adams. Duhon later objected when evidence was submitted in the case and he also tried to argue against the inclusion of evidence but was told again to speak through his attorney, according to The Acadiana Advocate.</p><p>After requesting twice for Duhon to remain silent, Castle finally had enough and ordered his mouth shut.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A Louisiana attorney was found in contempt of court for filming a defendant in another case having his mouth taped shut by a bailiff.<br /> <br /> Judge Marilyn Castle says public defender Michael Gregory cannot bring his cellphone, nor use someone else's, in court for six months. <a href="https://t.co/X5uNMKmORC">pic.twitter.com/X5uNMKmORC</a></p>— Graphenes (@Graphenes1) <a href="https://twitter.com/Graphenes1/status/1155321166636232709?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>During testimony of Tanya Ortego, the Court ordered the Bailiff to tape the defendant’s mouth due to the defendant’s consistent interruption of this court proceeding and multiple instructions from the Court to remain silent,” the minutes said.</p><p>Defense attorney Adams objected to the use of duct tape on his client, which was removed following his request. The minutes didn't say how long the duct tape stayed on Duhon's mouth, although he did ask the judge to remove Duhon from the courtroom instead of using the primitive method.</p><p>The incident also caused a public defender who was present during the ordeal to be charged with contempt after he recorded the series of events. Public defender Michael Gregory was ordered to appear in court last Friday with Castle presiding over the hearing, even though he wasn't connected with the case or Duhon.</p><p>The court order given to Gregory said he violated district court rules “by broadcasting, televising, recording or taking photographs in the courtroom” because he recorded “a portion of the court proceedings during a sentencing hearing and broadcast those proceedings to others.”</p><p>Castle ruled that Gregory was in contempt of court and ordered him to not bring his cellphone or any electronic devices to court for six months and required him to pay a $100 fine, according to KATC.</p><p>Duhon was sentenced by Castle to 11 years in prison during the hearing with credit for time served and he was recommended by the judge to be taken to a mental health facility.</p><p>Castle's secretary said the judge "can't comment because the Code of Judicial Conduct prohibits her from commenting on ongoing proceedings."</p><p>The use of duct tape is controversial but has been allowed in the past. In 1970, the United States Supreme Court ruled a trial judge could gag a defendant during trial, so they could remain in the courtroom without disturbing the proceedings.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ohio judge orders chatty defendant's mouth taped for sentencing <a href="https://t.co/pPQ28UeeBl">https://t.co/pPQ28UeeBl</a></p>— Fox News (@FoxNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/FoxNews/status/1024742963526742016?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2018</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>Last year, an Ohio judge apologized after he ordered a defendant's mouth shut following several outbursts during a sentencing hearing.</p><p><strong>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/judge-orders-louisiana-mans-mouth-taped-shut-after-he-interupts-sentencing-hearing" target="_blank">FoxNews.com</a>.</strong></p></div> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More US & World News Stories

Police: 3 killed, 15 wounded, suspect shot dead at Gilroy Garlic Festival

By Duncan Sinfield, Kristin J. data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/28/Gilroy_police_provide_an_update_on_a_sho_0_7555401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gilroy police provide an update on a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 3 killed, 15 wounded, suspect shot dead at Gilroy Garlic Festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By Bender, KTVU

Posted Jul 28 2019 06:08PM MST
Updated Jul 28 2019 11:17PM MST Three people were killed by a gunman at the Gilroy Garlic Festival before police shot and killed him Sunday, the city's police chief said. 

Police Chief Scot Smithee said a second suspect could be on the loose and dozens of officers are searching the area. Smithee said the suspect who was killed came into the festival through a nearby creek by cutting through a fence. His name and age were not released. 

The names of the victims who were slain were also not released.

Body believed to be of missing 2-year-old Oregon boy found in Montana

Posted Jul 28 2019 03:50PM MST
Updated Jul 28 2019 05:00PM MST

MEDFORD, Ore. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body believed to be of missing 2-year-old Oregon boy found in Montana</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 03:50PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:00PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - Police in Medford, Oregon, say Montana authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing Oregon child.</p><p>Montana police were searching for 2-year-old Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak.</p><p>The boy's parents were found dead Wednesday in Kalispell, Montana, after police stopped them following a chase because they had felony burglary warrants for their arrest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" title="Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job" data-articleId="420742031" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Puerto Rico Department of Justice)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned in recent weeks since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria. But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned in recent weeks since someone leaked an obscenity-laced chat in which Rosselló and close advisers insulted people including women and victims of Hurricane Maria.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless Most Recent

Police: Two people shot near Cave Creek and East Utopia Roads

Clinic provides spay, neuter services at discounted price

Valley surgeon shares tips and tricks to keeping skin safe during summer months

Valley man finds job after panhandling his resume

Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Police__Two_people_shot_near_Cave_Creek__0_7554966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Police__Two_people_shot_near_Cave_Creek__0_7554966_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Police__Two_people_shot_near_Cave_Creek__0_7554966_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Police__Two_people_shot_near_Cave_Creek__0_7554966_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Police__Two_people_shot_near_Cave_Creek__0_7554966_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Two people shot near Cave Creek and East Utopia Roads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/clinic-provides-spay-neuter-services-at-discounted-price" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Clinic_provides_spay__neuter_services_at_0_7554797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Clinic_provides_spay__neuter_services_at_0_7554797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Clinic_provides_spay__neuter_services_at_0_7554797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Clinic_provides_spay__neuter_services_at_0_7554797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Clinic_provides_spay__neuter_services_at_0_7554797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clinic provides spay, neuter services at discounted price</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-surgeon-shares-tips-and-tricks-to-keeping-skin-safe-during-summer-months" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_surgeon_shares_tips_and_tricks_to_0_7554869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_surgeon_shares_tips_and_tricks_to_0_7554869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_surgeon_shares_tips_and_tricks_to_0_7554869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_surgeon_shares_tips_and_tricks_to_0_7554869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_surgeon_shares_tips_and_tricks_to_0_7554869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley surgeon shares tips and tricks to keeping skin safe during summer months</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/valley-man-finds-job-after-panhandling-his-resume" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_man_finds_job_after_panhandling_h_0_7554866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_man_finds_job_after_panhandling_h_0_7554866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_man_finds_job_after_panhandling_h_0_7554866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_man_finds_job_after_panhandling_h_0_7554866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/28/Valley_man_finds_job_after_panhandling_h_0_7554866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Valley man finds job after panhandling his resume</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/woman-set-to-replace-puerto-rico-governor-turns-down-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/28/wanda%20vasquez%20puerto%20rico_1564355580085.jpg_7554947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Puerto&#x20;Rico&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Justice&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman set to replace Puerto Rico's governor doesn't want job</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 