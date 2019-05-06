< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. LDS Church making wedding rule change to be more inclusive class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/lds-church-making-wedding-rule-change-to-be-more-inclusive" data-title="LDS Church making wedding rule change to be more inclusive" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/lds-church-making-wedding-rule-change-to-be-more-inclusive" addthis:title="LDS Church making wedding rule change to be more inclusive"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405287273");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405287273-405287244"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Mormon Churches historic Salt Lake temple and the world headquarters of the church. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Mormon Churches historic Salt Lake temple and the world headquarters of the church. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405287273-405287244" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Mormon Churches historic Salt Lake temple and the world headquarters of the church. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Mormon Churches historic Salt Lake temple and the world headquarters of the church. By Brady McCombs, Associated Press
Posted May 06 2019 02:49PM MST

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints changed wedding rules Monday in hopes of preventing family members who aren't church members from feeling excluded.

Couples who get married in civil ceremonies will no longer have to wait one year to do a temple wedding ceremony that only members in good standing can attend, the faith said in a news release .

Church leaders said it will allow "families to come together in love and unity," but doesn't lessen the temple ceremony the faith believes seals the couple for eternity.

Religious scholar Matthew Bowman said the old wedding rule was designed to encourage couples to get married in a temple and have a reception or "ring ceremony" afterward, but sometimes created heartache for families with mixed religious affiliations.

Church convert Aubri Alvarez said her mother cried on the steps of the Albuquerque temple while she and her husband went through the wedding ceremony inside. Alvarez, 19, said the reception after her wedding last year "softened the blow," but it was painful for her evangelical parents not to be able to participate in their only daughter's wedding.</p><p>"My parents also love God and are very nice people and they couldn't see their daughter get married," Alvarez said. "This change will help a lot of people who are not born into the church. You really had to choose between the church and your family."</p><p>The modification signals the latest change under the leadership of church President Russell M. Nelson, who has made a host of changes since taking over in January 2018. The 94-year-old former surgeon recently rescinded rules banning baptisms for children of gay parents and branding same-sex couples apostates subject to excommunication.</p><p>He has also launched a campaign calling on people to stop using the shorthand names "Mormon" and "LDS," severed the faith's ties with the Boy Scouts of America after a century, shortened Sunday worship by an hour and revised a sacred temple ceremony to give women a more prominent role.</p><p>At the heart of issue with weddings is a requirement that only members following the rules of the faith who are approved for "temple recommend" cards can worship inside temples.</p><p>Church leaders don't disclose how many members have these permissions, but it's believed to be less than half, said Bowman, an associate professor of history at Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.</p><p>That means even some mostly Latter-day Saint families were left with family members who can't attend the temple ceremonies. The receptions, "or ring ceremonies," that occur afterward aren't supposed to resemble a wedding, leaving those left out of the temple feeling like they missed the most important moment, Bowman said.</p><p>"There were feelings of exclusion, feelings of separations of families," Bowman said. "Many people experience sadness because that."</p><p>Bowman predicted that more church members will have a civil ceremony first with more of the trappings of a traditional American wedding, such as the bride walking down the aisle and an exchange of vows. Trump tees up medal for Tiger Woods; some question motives
Posted May 06 2019 02:55PM MST
Updated May 06 2019 03:42PM MST

If there were a Mount Rushmore for golfers, Tiger Woods would probably be on it. But President Donald Trump's decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor to Woods has raised questions about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of The Trump Organization.

Trump planned to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods during a White House ceremony Monday evening. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament last month, capping a remarkable recovery from injury and years of personal troubles that had left some wondering whether he would ever win again at the professional level. Woods earned his 15th major golf championship with his Masters win and his 81st overall on the PGA Tour, both ranking second.

Trump understood the importance of the moment to golf and its fans, tweeting that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE." FTC warns parents about dating apps that allow adults to communicate with children
By Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin
Posted May 06 2019 02:38PM MST
Updated May 06 2019 03:10PM MST

The Federal Trade Commission issued an advisory to parents Monday that some dating applications, like FastMeet, Meet24 and Meet4U, are allowing adults to find and communicate with children.

According to the advisory, the apps let children create public dating profiles and also collect users' real-time location data, allowing adults, and possible sexual predators, on the app to search by age and location to identify nearby children.

The FTC has issued a warning letter to the Ukraine-based developer Wildec LLC saying the company appears to be violating both the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair acts or practices, and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which requires app developers to give notice and obtain consent from parents before collecting or sharing personal information from users under age 13. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump tees up medal for Tiger Woods; some question motives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:55PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 03:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If there were a Mount Rushmore for golfers, Tiger Woods would probably be on it. But President Donald Trump's decision to award the nation's highest civilian honor to Woods has raised questions about whether the president should be boosting the profile of a business associate of The Trump Organization.</p><p>Trump planned to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woods during a White House ceremony Monday evening. The president announced his intention to do so after Woods won the Masters Tournament last month, capping a remarkable recovery from injury and years of personal troubles that had left some wondering whether he would ever win again at the professional level. Woods earned his 15th major golf championship with his Masters win and his 81st overall on the PGA Tour, both ranking second.</p><p>Trump understood the importance of the moment to golf and its fans, tweeting that he was awarding Woods the medal because of his "incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/ftc-warns-parents-about-dating-apps-that-allow-adults-to-communicate-with-children" title="FTC warns parents about dating apps that allow adults to communicate with children" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Stephen Lam/ Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FTC warns parents about dating apps that allow adults to communicate with children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:38PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 03:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Federal Trade Commission issued an advisory to parents Monday that some dating applications, like FastMeet, Meet24 and Meet4U, are allowing adults to find and communicate with children.</p><p>According to the advisory, the apps let children create public dating profiles and also collect users' real-time location data, allowing adults, and possible sexual predators, on the app to search by age and location to identify nearby children.</p><p>The FTC has issued a warning letter to the Ukraine-based developer Wildec LLC saying the company appears to be violating both the FTC Act, which prohibits unfair acts or practices, and the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which requires app developers to give notice and obtain consent from parents before collecting or sharing personal information from users under age 13. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/pet-cat-accidentally-hitches-ride-from-utah-to-florida" title="Pet cat accidentally hitches ride from Utah to Florida" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/cat%20cross-country%20road%20trip_1557175888022.jpg_7225837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/cat%20cross-country%20road%20trip_1557175888022.jpg_7225837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/cat%20cross-country%20road%20trip_1557175888022.jpg_7225837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/cat%20cross-country%20road%20trip_1557175888022.jpg_7225837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/cat%20cross-country%20road%20trip_1557175888022.jpg_7225837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy:&nbsp;Partners For Pets Marianna, FL" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pet cat accidentally hitches ride from Utah to Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:52PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 02:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pet cat from Utah went on a real-life "Incredible Journey."</p><p>An animal rescue group in Marianna, Fla., posted a picture of the lost feline on its Facebook page, along with the animal’s incredible story. According to the post, the cat accidentally hitched a ride on a truck that was making a cross-country trip. Pet cat accidentally hitches ride from Utah to Florida
Posted May 06 2019 01:52PM MST
Updated May 06 2019 02:12PM MST

A pet cat from Utah went on a real-life "Incredible Journey."

An animal rescue group in Marianna, Fla., posted a picture of the lost feline on its Facebook page, along with the animal's incredible story. According to the post, the cat accidentally hitched a ride on a truck that was making a cross-country trip. By the time it was discovered, it was too late.

READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM (Media provided by The Walt Disney Company)" title="disney_disneyresortsmarvelposters_050619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Avengers, Assemble! <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/keeping-up-with-the-jones-getting-ready-to-celebrate-mother-s-day" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Mother_s_Day_0_7227073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Mother_s_Day_0_7227073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Mother_s_Day_0_7227073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Mother_s_Day_0_7227073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Mother_s_Day_0_7227073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Keeping Up With The Jones: Getting ready to celebrate Mother's Day</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/melanoma-awareness-key-to-catching-the-deadly-skin-cancer-is-early-detection" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/The_key_to_catching_melanoma_is_early_de_0_7226845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/The_key_to_catching_melanoma_is_early_de_0_7226845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/The_key_to_catching_melanoma_is_early_de_0_7226845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/The_key_to_catching_melanoma_is_early_de_0_7226845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/The_key_to_catching_melanoma_is_early_de_0_7226845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Melanoma awareness: Key to catching the deadly skin cancer is early detection</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/trump-tees-up-medal-for-tiger-woods-some-question-motives-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/15/woods_trump_1555352175622_7111574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tim&#x20;Bradbury&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x3b;&#x20;right&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump tees up medal for Tiger Woods; some question motives</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/lds-church-making-wedding-rule-change-to-be-more-inclusive" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-497172064_1557179282501_7226557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Mormon&#x20;Churches&#x20;historic&#x20;Salt&#x20;Lake&#x20;temple&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;world&#x20;headquarters&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;church&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;George&#x20;Frey&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>LDS Church making wedding rule change to be more inclusive</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/ftc-warns-parents-about-dating-apps-that-allow-adults-to-communicate-with-children" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/06/GettyImages-487406506_1557178443441_7226548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 