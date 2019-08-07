The initial incident reportedly took place last Wednesday, at a McDonald’s location in Madeira Beach, according to a now-unavailable Facebook post shared by one of the paramedics on Wednesday evening, the Miami Herald reported.
Per the post, paramedic Anthony Quinn of Sunstar Paramedics claimed the employee said, “We don’t serve your kind here,” and that the restaurant refuses service to “officers” and “anyone with a badge,” per the Herald. Quinn's co-worker also attempted to order but was refused service as well.
Quinn later took to Facebook to say he regrets sharing the incident via the social media platform, as “there were other ways the situation could have been handled.” He also thanked the McDonald’s owners for taking “appropriate action” in the wake of the alleged incident.
Casper’s Company, which operates 64 restaurants in the Tampa and Jacksonville areas, confirmed that the company has reached out to Quinn to apologize.
“What occurred does not reflect the values of our brand, our franchise, or the love and admiration we have demonstrated consistently for our friends in law enforcement and first responders,” the franchisee wrote in its Facebook post. “We have reached out to offer our sincerest apology.”
A corporate representative for McDonald's was not immediately available to comment.
Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com
Posted Aug 07 2019 09:08PM MST
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (FOX 11) - A man is in custody after a series of stabbings left four people dead in Orange County.
The 33-year-old suspect was arrested at a 7/11 store in Santa Ana.
The first stabbing happened at an apartment complex on Jentges Ave. Garden Grove around 4 p.m. Police say they received calls of a burglary that just happened at the complex.
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:49PM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:50PM MST
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.
The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso late in the day after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him, but the White House said the couple met with hospital staff and first responders and spent time with wounded survivors and their families.
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:26PM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:27PM MST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision in Sylmar. Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle. Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage. The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries. The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the “Spy Kids” series.