Melania Trump's spokeswoman to be White House press secretary <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/melania-trump-s-spokeswoman-to-be-white-house-press-secretary">Associated Press </a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/melania-trump-s-spokeswoman-to-be-white-house-press-secretary">Ty Brennan, FOX 10 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:20PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-414727515"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:37PM MST<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 05:37PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> Stephanie Grisham, communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Melania Trump, arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Stephanie Grisham, communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414727515-414639035" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie Grisham, communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Stephanie Grisham, communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. <p><strong>WASHINGTON (AP/FOX 10) — </strong>Melania Trump announced Tuesday that her longtime spokesman and confidante will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary.</p>
<p>Stephanie Grisham has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, when he launched the presidential campaign. She will also take on the role of White House communications director, a strategic and forward-looking role that has been vacant since March. Grisham will also accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.</p> <p>The first lady announced the news on Twitter, saying she "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."</p> <p>"Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse," Mrs. Trump said.</p> <p>Grisham worked directly for Trump after he took office in 2017. She was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March of that year to run communications for the first lady. She will continue to serve the first lady in her new capacity.</p> <p>"I've always had a picture of the White House, and it would always sit in front my desk, so that whenever I would have a hard day, I could look at it and remember what my goal was," said Grisham, in an interview with FOX 10's Kari Lake in 2017.</p> <p>Grisham will succeed Sanders, whose resignation is effective at the end of the month.</p> <p>Grisham's road to the White House began in Arizona, when she served as a spokesperson for former Attorney General Tom Horne, as well as former Speaker of the State House David Gowan, who is now a state senator.</p> <p>Marson Media CEO Barrett Marson used to work with Grisham during her time in Arizona, and said she is stepping into one of the most difficult jobs of her career.</p> <p>"Stephanie is now going to have the spotlight of the nation and of the world at times upon her, so it will be interesting to see how she deals with that," said Marson.</p> </div> </section> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" title="Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'" data-articleId="414641547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/Trump_warns_Iran_that_any_attack_will_be_0_7445140_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 10:13AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 07:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”</p><p>Abbas Mousavi, a spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, had said that newly announced U.S. sanctions against Iranian leadership meant permanently closing the “channel of diplomacy” between the two countries. President Hassan Rouhani said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.”</p><p>“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality,” Trump said in a late morning tweet. “Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No More John Kerry & Obama!”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/official-driver-in-motorcycle-wreck-should-ve-lost-license" title="Official: Driver in motorcycle wreck should've lost license" data-articleId="414748015" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Arrest_made_in_deadly_New_Hampshire_moto_0_7436747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Arrest_made_in_deadly_New_Hampshire_moto_0_7436747_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Arrest_made_in_deadly_New_Hampshire_moto_0_7436747_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Arrest_made_in_deadly_New_Hampshire_moto_0_7436747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Arrest_made_in_deadly_New_Hampshire_moto_0_7436747_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Official: Driver in motorcycle wreck should've lost license</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MICHAEL CASEY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 08:58AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of the Massachusetts motor vehicle division has resigned for failing to terminate the commercial driving license of man whose collision with a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire left seven dead.</p><p>Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.</p><p>Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack said in a statement that the RMV failed to act on information provided by the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles about an incident involving Zhukovskyy that should have cost him his license. As a result, she accepted the resignation of Erin Deveney.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/chemical-in-spinach-enhances-physical-performance-should-be-added-to-doping-list-researchers-say" title="Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say" data-articleId="414747969" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/Chemical_in_spinach_enhances_physical_pe_0_7444659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ecdysterone, a naturally occurring steroid hormone that is found in the leafy green vegetable has similar effects to steroid drugs, according to the study." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:16PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 06:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Popeye the cartoon sailor would eat spinach to quickly grow muscles, boost his strength and save the day, but while it’s just a cartoon, new research suggests Popeye may have actually been “doping.”</p><p>A study released by Freie Universitat Berlin suggests that a chemical found in spinach has similar effects to steroids, and should be added to the doping list.</p><p>Ecdysterone, a naturally occurring steroid hormone that is found in the leafy green vegetable has similar effects to steroid drugs, according to the study.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran in the Oval Office at the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/1-year-old-leaves-hospital-after-living-there-since-his-birth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_7444774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_20190626014721"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>1-year-old leaves hospital after living there since his birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chemical-in-spinach-enhances-physical-performance-should-be-added-to-doping-list-researchers-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/spinachcms_1561513202087_7444768_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Baby spinach grows in a field in California. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)" title="spinachcms_1561513202087-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/new-details-emerge-in-phoenix-police-body-cavity-search-controversy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Erica Reynolds 062419"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New details emerge in Phoenix Police body cavity search controversy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY-donald-trump_1561482337884_7441788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;speaks&#x20;after&#x20;signing&#x20;an&#x20;executive&#x20;order&#x20;imposing&#x20;new&#x20;sanctions&#x20;on&#x20;Iran&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/1-year-old-leaves-hospital-after-living-there-since-his-birth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_7444774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_7444774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_7444774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_7444774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/1yo_leaves_hospital_after_living_there_s_0_7444774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1-year-old leaves hospital after living there since his birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chemical-in-spinach-enhances-physical-performance-should-be-added-to-doping-list-researchers-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/spinachcms_1561513202087_7444768_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/spinachcms_1561513202087_7444768_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/spinachcms_1561513202087_7444768_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/spinachcms_1561513202087_7444768_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/spinachcms_1561513202087_7444768_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Baby&#x20;spinach&#x20;grows&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;field&#x20;in&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Paul&#x20;Morris&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chemical in spinach enhances physical performance, should be added to doping list, researchers say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/new-details-emerge-in-phoenix-police-body-cavity-search-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/24/KSAZ%20Erica%20Reynolds%20062419_1561433493881.jpg_7440912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New details emerge in Phoenix Police body cavity search controversy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cbd-could-help-fight-antibiotic-resistant-infections-new-research-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20hemp%20plant_1561511545562.jpg_7444054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20hemp%20plant_1561511545562.jpg_7444054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20hemp%20plant_1561511545562.jpg_7444054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20hemp%20plant_1561511545562.jpg_7444054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/GETTY%20hemp%20plant_1561511545562.jpg_7444054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;doctor&#x20;uses&#x20;a&#x20;stethoscope&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;patient&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;field&#x20;of&#x20;legal&#x20;cannabis&#x20;plants&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Adam&#x20;Berry&#x20;and&#x20;Sean&#x20;Gallup&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CBD 