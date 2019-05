SONORA, Mexico (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Attorney General's office in Mexico's Sonora state said forensics staff members have found over 200 bags of cocaine inside the body of a man who died onboard a plane.

According to information made available on Sunday via the office's unverified Twitter and Facebook pages, said the body is that of a 42-year-old man of Japanese origin who was only identified as Udo N. The plane was flying from Mexico City to Tokyo's Narita Airport, but the man is noted to have come from Bogota, Columbia.

The incident, according to the statement, was reported by officials at the General Ignacio Pesqueira García International Airport in Hermosillo early Friday morning, when the plane made an emergency landing. The man was later declared dead by paramedics on the ground.

Forensics staff members, according to officials, found 246 bags of cocaine inside the man's stomach and intestines. The man's cause of death is noted to be cerebral edema from a hypertensive crisis, due to a narcotic overdose. Information from the investigation will be sent to Mexican federal prosecutors.

FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.