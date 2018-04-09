< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight By FOX 10 Staff
Posted May 27 2019 03:51PM MST
Updated May 27 2019 03:56PM MST man of Japanese origin who was only identified as Udo N. The plane was flying from Mexico City to Tokyo's Narita Airport, but the man is noted to have come from Bogota, Columbia.</p><p>The incident, according to the statement, was reported by officials at the General Ignacio Pesqueira García International Airport in Hermosillo early Friday morning, when the plane made an emergency landing. The man was later declared dead by paramedics on the ground.</p><p>Forensics staff members, according to officials, found 246 bags of cocaine inside the man's stomach and intestines. The man's cause of death is noted to be cerebral edema from a hypertensive crisis, due to a narcotic overdose. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Maine ends religious exemptions for vaccinations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 02:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -- Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Friday signed into law a bill that eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions for vaccinations in Maine.</p><p>Maine has one of the highest rates of non-medical vaccine exemptions in the nation, and health officials say the opt-out rates appear to be rising.</p><p>"As we hear more reports of measles and other preventable diseases in Maine and across the country, it has become clear that we must act to ensure the health of our communities," said Democratic Rep. Ryan Tipping of Orono, the bill's sponsor.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-man-spends-off-days-cleaning-veterans-headstones-1" title="Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/27/headstones_1558990081970_7316561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Headstones for fallen veterans are decorated with American flags at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, Florida.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man spends off days cleaning veterans' headstones</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 01:48PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A north Florida mailman spends his Sundays cleaning veterans' headstones at rundown cemeteries.</p><p>On Memorial Day weekend, 60-year-old Clarence Hollowell was at the Old City Cemetery in Springfield near Jacksonville. Here he cleaned the headstones of Capt. S. L. Tibbitts and 1st Lt. Joseph H. Huau. Once he finishes, he writes their names on a sheet of paper and does some detective work to learn about them.</p><p>Hollowell tells The Florida Times-Union he comes from a military family and served in the U.S. Army. He says cleaning veterans' graves helps the community and gives him a project.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/consumers-warned-about-itunes-credit-card-charge-scam" title="Consumers warned about iTunes credit card charge scam" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Consumers warned about iTunes credit card charge scam
Posted May 27 2019 12:24PM MST
Updated May 27 2019 03:54PM MST
If you have a credit or debit card tied to your iTunes account, scammers could be targeting your bank account.

Financial site MoneyTips is reporting an uptick in the number of fraudulent purchases made through iTunes accounts.

The idea is to make victims think they made a purchase through iTunes. 