Most Americans don't know why Cinco de Mayo is celebrated, study claims Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404982917-404982392" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/04/Getty_Cinco%20de%20Mayo_1557003638254.jpg_7219338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" Posted May 04 2019 02:00PM MST
Updated May 04 2019 02:04PM MST FOX NEWS - Know the real reason Cinco de Mayo is a holiday? Congratulations, you’re in the minority!</p><p>According to a new poll of 2,000 Americans, only 22 percent of respondents knew that Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of the Mexican army’s victory over the French empire.</p><p>But just because you don’t know exactly why it’s a holiday doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate anyhow, as half of the study’s participants say they routinely celebrate Cinco de Mayo, with one in four saying they have plans for it this year.</p><p>Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Avocados From Mexico, the study also found that an additional one in eight participants will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo party this year.</p><p>And if you need a reminder on how to behave at your Cinco de Mayo party this year — or any party for that matter — you’re in luck.</p><p>The survey went on to discover some of the biggest party faux pas and found that showing up ill (49 percent) and being on your phone all night (45 percent) are some of the biggest no-nos when attending a party.</p><p>Also scoring high was spilling food or drinks (39 percent), bringing an uninvited guest (32 percent), showing up too early (19 percent) and not bringing food or drinks.</p><p>And if you commit one of these party sins, there’s a chance it may hinder your invite to the next one, as 46 percent of respondents say they’d be less likely to invite a guest if they committed a party faux pas at a previous engagement.</p><p>“Faux-pas aside, partygoers and party hosts have plenty to look forward to this Cinco de Mayo,” said Avocados From Mexico Senior Director of Marketing Kevin Hamilton. “With 74 percent of survey respondents saying that it’s not a Cinco de Mayo party without guacamole, it’s clear that avocados will be a welcome guest at any Cinco celebration.”</p><p><strong>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/most-americans-cinco-de-mayo-study" target="_blank">FoxNews.com</a>.</strong></p></div> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> More US & World News Stories

Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified
Posted May 04 2019 04:27PM MST
Updated May 04 2019 04:42PM MST
Maximum Security led all the way in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race's 145-year history. class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/04/derby_getty_1557012329570_7219725_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Country House, War of Will, Maximum Security and Code of Honor fight for position in the final turn during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 04, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Country House wins 145th Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified
Posted May 04 2019 04:27PM MST
Updated May 04 2019 04:42PM MST
Maximum Security led all the way in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, only to become the first winner disqualified for interference in the race's 145-year history. After a long wait, Long shot Country House was declared the winner.

Country House, a 65-1 shot, finished second in the slop before an objection was raised, causing a lengthy delay while stewards repeatedly reviewed several angles of video footage, before he was elevated into the winner's circle.

The stunning outcome gave Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Derby victory at age 65. Jockey Flavien Prat, who originated the claim of foul, also won his first Derby. Company creates bulletproof hoodies for kids and adults
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 04 2019 04:08PM MST
Updated May 04 2019 04:25PM MST
It's everyday wear -- and it's bulletproof.

Vy Tran is the founder of the company Wonder Hoodie, and created bulletproof clothing that includes a hoodie, denim jacket and other items.

Tran came up with the idea after her neighbor was killed outside of her Seattle home during an armed robbery. She tried searching for bulletproof clothing, and was surprised at the lack of options out there. And what was available cost thousands of dollars. Kevin Costner is disappointed with American politics: 'Shame on us'
Posted May 04 2019 02:10PM MST
Updated May 04 2019 02:12PM MST
FOX NEWS - Kevin Costner isn't afraid to let the world know how he feels. The Oscar winner is using his platform to speak out about how he isn't happy with American politics. The star, 64, called the current political landscape "unrecognizable." "Shame on us for being in that spot," Costner told Variety. "That could change overnight, not because of a vote, but because people say, 'I want to try to be more than about myself.' That's the definition of public service." "The Bodyguard" actor also admitted he's not sure if anything is changing soon. "This is the greatest experiment in humankind: America," he continued. "This great idea about America still exists, it's still here. People still want to come here, but we're not first in hardly anything that matters and we have an inflated idea about how we are." "We exaggerate about what we are. We are everything that's great and we are everything that's human. And our humanness and our level of selfishness is overtaking our chance to be great," Costner said. The director openly supported Barack Obama in 2008, but he's not yet saying who he's supporting in 2020, except if Michelle Obama were running. "Michelle's incredibly bright and articulate and has possessed good judgment and experience as a result. 