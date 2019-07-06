< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Mother of teen killed inside Circle K speaks out 06 2019 09:07PM By Justin Lum
Posted Jul 06 2019 06:47PM MST
Video Posted Jul 06 2019 09:07PM MST
Updated Jul 06 2019 09:08PM MST class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416684934-416699105" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/06/Mother_of_teen_killed_inside_Circle_K_sp_0_7485026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416684934" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines416684934' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/peoria-pd-man-stabbed-killed-17-year-old-because-he-doesn-t-like-rap-music"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/05/KSAZ%20Michael%20Adams%20070519_1562344803482.jpg_7478719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Peoria PD: Man stabbed, killed 17-year-old</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <div id="lipsum"><p><strong>PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - </strong>The mother of a teen killed inside a Circle K has spoken exclusively to FOX 10. Police say the suspect felt threatened by Rap music Elijah Al-Amin was listening to outside of the store. We spoke to Al-Amin's heartbroken mother who says there's no excuse for what happened to her son.</p><p>That excuse Serina Rides is talking about is mental illness. The suspect's attorney says he didn't have any medication when he was released from prison on Tuesday. But the mother of Al-Amin says the defense is just disguising a hate crime.</p><p>A mother's instinct kicked in early Thursday morning. For Rides, her world was rocked by the news. Peoria Police say 27-year-old Michael Adams walked up to her son, 17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin, as he stood at the soda machine inside a Circle K. Then police say Adams slit the teen's throat from behind.</p><p>"I got a call from [Al-Amin's] father, saying, 'Something'g wrong, this is not like Elijah, he's not home yet,'" Rides said. "Out of the blue, somebody's going to do this to you - I can't understand."</p><p>According to detectives, Adams said he felt threatened by the Rap music Al-Amin listened to in his car. Adams said anyone who listens to Rap is a threat to him and the community. His attorney says he suffers from mental illness.</p><p>"There's no excuse for this," Rides said. "There's not at all, there's no excuse. I don't care that somebody's hiding behind mental illness, there's no excuse."</p><p>Many have paid their respects to Al-Amin at the place his life was taken. Rides says he worked at Subway and Taco Bell to save up for his own car. His senior year of high school approaching, a mother deeply proud of the young man he was becoming. </p><p>"My last words to him was, 'Elijah, I love you,' [and] he said, 'I love you too, mom,'" Rides said. "Those were his last words to me and I'm at peace with that.</p><p>But still, for Rides, minutes feel like hours as she tries to function without her son.</p><p>"I'm so numb and hurt to the core of my soul," Rides said. "But I have to stay focused because I know that's what he would want and to make sure justice is served for him."</p><p>The Arizona Department of Corrections says officials never designated Adams as mentally ill. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/newly-approved-procedure-offers-advanced-way-to-treat-wrinkles-sagging-skin-and-dull-skin" title="Newly-approved procedure offers advanced way to treat wrinkles, sagging skin and dull skin" data-articleId="416974634" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_7492230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_7492230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_7492230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_7492230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_7492230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's said to be the world's most advanced non-invasive skin-lifting, tightening rejuvenation device. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newly-approved procedure offers advanced way to treat wrinkles, sagging skin and dull skin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 06:41PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 09:44PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's said to be the world's most advanced non-invasive skin-lifting, tightening rejuvenation device.</p><p>The Plasma Pen is supposed to treat wrinkles, sagging and dull skin, with very little downtime. Also, there's not a single incision, no stitches, and no bandages. The device has been used in other countries for quite some time, but was only recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the United States.</p><p>If pain is beauty, people might expect some incredible results from the procedure. In some sense of the word, at least in this case, looks can be deceiving, because the Plasma Pen is said to cause no discomfort, but the results are said to be pretty unbelievable. Stephanie Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Arizona. She grew up appreciating the desert sun, but the exposure to the sun eventually wreaked havoc.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/harkins-to-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-moon-landing-with-movie-showings" title="Harkins to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing with movie showings" data-articleId="416998763" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harkins to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing with movie showings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Harkins Theatres say they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing with a series of movie showings beginning on Friday.</p><p>In a statement released Monday morning, officials with the movie theater chain announced they will show a series of 5 movies from July 12 to Thursday, July 18 as a part of Harkins Space Week. The movies shown include Apollo 11, Apollo 13, First Man, Gravity, and Interstellar.</p><p>According to NASA , Apollo 11 landed on the moon on March July 20, 1969.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mcso-officials-accuse-detention-officer-of-tasing-inmate-without-justification" title="MCSO officials accuse detention officer of tasing inmate without justification" data-articleId="416992687" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MCSO officials accuse detention officer of tasing inmate without justification</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 08:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are in the process of firing a detention officer for allegedly tasing an inmate without justification.</p><p>According to a statement, an investigation into 48-year-old Anthony Nguyen began on February 19, when he was accused of excessive force. Nguyen's actions were deemed to be excessive force, and he was later placed on administrative leave. Eventually, Nguyen's actions were deemed to have violated state assault laws, and he was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail at 3:56 p.m. on Monday.</p><p>"I will neither ignore nor excuse actions in violation of the law or in conflict with our oath of office," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, in the statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/newly-approved-procedure-offers-advanced-way-to-treat-wrinkles-sagging-skin-and-dull-skin"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/08/Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_7492230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Plasma_Pen_treats_wrinkles_and_sagging_s_0_20190709044200"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Newly-approved procedure offers advanced way to treat wrinkles, sagging skin and dull skin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/father-talks-about-the-moment-his-2-year-old-son-was-killed-during-home-invasion"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/father%20son_1562642455379.JPG_7492210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="father son_1562642455379.JPG-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father talks about the moment his 2-year-old son was killed during apparent home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-officers-allegedly-asked-to-move-or-leave-by-starbucks-employee-meet-with-coffee-chain-rep"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/20/P%20STARBUCKS%20HIDDEN%20CAMERA%2010P%20_00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png_5367960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P STARBUCKS HIDDEN CAMERA 10P _00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png-404959-404959-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tempe officers allegedly asked to move or leave by Starbucks employee meet with coffee chain rep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/scientists-create-molecular-coffee-that-doesnt-require-beans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/08/Atomo%20Banner%20lighter_1562635855612.jpg_7490671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A cup of Atomo coffee is poured out during the development stages of production. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/harkins-to-celebrate-50th-anniversary-of-moon-landing-with-movie-showings" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/15/Harkins_1516074051715_4812805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Harkins to celebrate 50th anniversary of moon landing with movie showings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mcso-officials-accuse-detention-officer-of-tasing-inmate-without-justification" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>MCSO officials accuse detention officer of tasing inmate without justification</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/father-talks-about-the-moment-his-2-year-old-son-was-killed-during-home-invasion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/father%20son_1562642455379.JPG_7492210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/father%20son_1562642455379.JPG_7492210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/father%20son_1562642455379.JPG_7492210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/father%20son_1562642455379.JPG_7492210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/08/father%20son_1562642455379.JPG_7492210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father talks about the moment his 2-year-old son was killed during apparent home invasion</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-officers-allegedly-asked-to-move-or-leave-by-starbucks-employee-meet-with-coffee-chain-rep" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/20/P%20STARBUCKS%20HIDDEN%20CAMERA%2010P%20_00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png_5367960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/20/P%20STARBUCKS%20HIDDEN%20CAMERA%2010P%20_00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png_5367960_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/20/P%20STARBUCKS%20HIDDEN%20CAMERA%2010P%20_00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png_5367960_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/20/P%20STARBUCKS%20HIDDEN%20CAMERA%2010P%20_00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png_5367960_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/20/P%20STARBUCKS%20HIDDEN%20CAMERA%2010P%20_00.00.34.15_1524198064821.png_5367960_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tempe officers allegedly asked to move or leave by Starbucks employee meet with coffee chain rep</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/airline-sued-after-chartered-jet-skids-into-florida-river-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/06/NTSB%20jacksonville%20plane%202_1557134981887.jpg_7221957_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;National&#x20;Transportation&#x20;Safety&#x20;Board" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Airline sued after chartered jet skids into Florida river</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 