FOX NEWS - A new traffic law for Michigan drivers has troopers handing out $400 tickets.

Michigan's expansion to its "Move Over" law requires drivers to move over a lane for emergency vehicles and slow down to 10 mph below the speed limit. It's a law that more than 71 percent of Americans have not heard of according to a national poll sponsored by the National Safety Commission.

Police have handed out a half-dozen citations since the Feb. 13 start date, according to a report in the Detroit Free Press. Police made a point to announce one of them on Twitter.

"The troopers' patrol car lights were fully activated, and his vehicle was stopped when it was rear-ended, said MSP Metro Detroit. "The at-fault vehicle, a blue Chevy, approached the patrol car also in the middle lane at a speed too fast for road conditions."

