Netflix edits scene in 13 Reasons Why where character takes her life (Netflix) (Netflix) crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/04/05/Female_Lakeville_South_student_tries_out_0_3115560_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>'13 Reasons Why' sending the wrong message</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/netflix-series-13-reasons-why-raising-concerns-over-its-impact-on-children"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/28/AFE8C687B69148C1ACDDFDB911235F9C_1493433144980_3236123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Netflix show raises concerns over impact on kids</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/netflix-responds-to-13-reasons-critics-with-more-warnings"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/28/AFE8C687B69148C1ACDDFDB911235F9C_1493433144980_3236123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Netflix responds to '13 Reasons' critics</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/author-of-13-reasons-why-responds-to-criticism-during-mn-convention"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/05/06/Author_of__13_Reasons_Why__responds_to_c_0_3275954_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>13 <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with Netflix announced Monday night that a scene in drama series <em>13 Reasons Why</em> will be edited, on the advice of medical experts.</p> <p>"As we prepare to launch Season 3 later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show," read a portion of the statement, which was posted to the company's verified Twitter page Monday night.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">An update on 13 Reasons Why<br /> <br /> If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit <a href="https://t.co/cNtjtuNG1p">https://t.co/cNtjtuNG1p</a> <a href="https://t.co/SxGjbYpZF6">pic.twitter.com/SxGjbYpZF6</a></p> — Netflix US (@netflix) <a href="https://twitter.com/netflix/status/1150983999285678080?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <p><a href="https://www.netflix.com/title/80117470"><strong>On the show's page on Netflix</strong></a>, the 1st season, which was released in 2017, is described as revolving around a series of tapes that "unravel the mystery" of a girl's tragic choice, after she committed suicide. The show was renewed for a second season, which was released in 2018, and a third season is scheduled for release this year.</p> <p><a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/netflix-alters-graphic-13-reasons-why-suicide-scene-controversy-1224489"><strong>According to The Hollywood Reporter</strong></a>, the nearly three-minute-long scene where character Hannah commits suicide in the season finale is no longer available on Netflix. The new scene now features Hannah looking at herself in the mirror before cutting to see her parent's reaction to her suicide.</p> <p>At the time the series premiered in 2017, <strong><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/hot-topics/experts-worry-new-netflix-release-13-reasons-why-is-sending-the-wrong-messages-about-suicide">mental health professionals expressed concerns</a></strong> about the show's graphic depiction of suicide, as well as the promotion of misconceptions. Meanwhile, <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/facebook-instant/study-release-of-13-reasons-why-on-netflix-associated-with-increase-in-youth-suicide-rates"><strong>a study funded by the National Institute of Mental Health</strong></a> suggested that the series' release was associated with a 28.9 percent increase in suicides among youth ages 10 to 17 in the U.S. in April 2017.</p> <p><em>Help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (In Spanish/En </em><em>Español: 1-888-628-9454</em><em>). Or text to 741-741</em></p> <p><strong>National Suicide Prevention Lifeline</strong><br /> <a href="https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/" target="_blank">https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/</a></p> More US & World News Stories Doctors at Delta-Sutter Hospital in Antioch have declared Anthony Vallejo brain dead after he lost consciousness during a severe asthma attack a week ago Sunday. Vallejo, the father of two, was 30 years old. Family wants more time for man declared brain dead before organs donated
By Rob Roth, KTVU
Posted Jul 15 2019 07:35PM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 09:23PM MST

Doctors at Delta-Sutter Hospital in Antioch have declared Anthony Vallejo brain-dead after he lost consciousness during a severe asthma attack a week ago Sunday.

Vallejo, the father of two, was 30-years-old.

"He's such a loving person. And so contagious with his laugh. He just brings joy to everyone he touches," said his wife Talia George. Buffalo Wild Wings worker fired after woman says she received mustard swastika on burger bun
By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Posted Jul 15 2019 06:20PM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 06:48PM MST

A woman said her family received a cheeseburger bun with a swastika drawn on it in mustard at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Indiana.

The worker involved in the incident has since been fired, the company said.

"Hey Buffalo Wild Wings in Columbus thanks for the special cheeseburger for my 12 year old," Julie Roll wrote on Facebook with a photo of the bun, posted Sunday. Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press
Posted Jul 15 2019 06:21PM MST
Updated Jul 15 2019 06:49PM MST

Taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must stop referring women for abortions immediately, the Trump administration said Monday, declaring it will begin enforcing a new regulation hailed by religious conservatives and denounced by medical organizations and women's rights groups.

The head of a national umbrella group representing the clinics said the administration is following "an ideological agenda" that could disrupt basic health care for many low-income women.

Ahead of a planned conference Tuesday with the clinics, the Health and Human Services Department formally notified them that it will begin enforcing the ban on abortion referrals, along with a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. Another requirement that both kinds of facilities cannot be under the same roof would take effect next year. id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 