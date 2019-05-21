Authorities said the boy, crying inconsolably, was with his parents in a Springfield Township motel in February 2018.
“The investigation revealed that Herring and Brochhausen were frustrated ... and decided he needed to be placed in a ‘timeout,’” Coffina said.
The couple placed the boy on his stomach on a bed and allegedly covered him before going outside for a 10-minute smoking break.
When they returned to the room, they found that the child had stopped breathing, officials said, and they summoned paramedics.
Hunter was taken off life support on March 3, 2018, and his parents were criminally charged in his death.
A trial date has not yet been set.
Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com
Posted May 21 2019 04:22AM MST
Updated May 23 2019 06:13AM MST
Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a brutal attack on an off-duty FDNY firefighter on the Upper East Side.
The firefighter suffered a concussion and five broken teeth in the attack. Damir Johnson of Manhattan was part of a group harassing an elderly couple, according to police. He faces assault charges.
The group was in front of 217 East 86th St. on Saturday, May 18 at about 9:25 a.m. when the harassment and subsequent assault occurred.
Posted May 23 2019 05:25AM MST
Updated May 23 2019 06:18AM MST
John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, was set free early Thursday morning after nearly two decades in prison.
But conditions imposed recently on Lindh's release, make clear that authorities remain concerned about the threat he could pose once free.
Lindh, now 38, converted to Islam as a teenager growing up in Marin County after seeing the film "Malcolm X" and went overseas to study Arabic and the Quran. In November 2000, he went to Pakistan and from there made his way to Afghanistan. He joined the Taliban and was with them on Sept. 11, 2001, when al-Qaida terrorists attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
Posted May 22 2019 08:34PM MST
Updated May 23 2019 04:22AM MST
An Alabama police officer who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed another officer is improving, officials said Wednesday as they made plans to remember the fallen man.
Officer Webb Sistrunk has been moved into critical care at a hospital in Columbus, Georgia, according to a statement released by the Auburn Police Division. The change was an improvement because Sistrunk had been in intensive care.
Sistrunk and two other officers were shot at a mobile home park in Auburn on Sunday night. Officer William Buechner was killed, and another officer suffered a less severe wound.