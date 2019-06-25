< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New Mexico woman accused of abusing her children, boiling puppies to death By Russell Contreras, Associated Press, Mary Hudetz, Associated Press
Posted Jun 25 2019 02:09PM MST
Updated Jun 25 2019 02:44PM MST MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:44PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414686208" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) --</strong> A woman beat and tortured at least some of her 15 children and forced them to watch as she brutally killed their pets, authorities said in New Mexico, the latest place where the woman and her husband have been the subject of complaints.</p> <p>Martha Crouch and her husband Timothy of Aztec, New Mexico, were arrested Monday following interviews with a number of their adult and young children living in different states, according to court records. It was not immediately clear if all the allegations made by the children had been verified by authorities.</p> <p>State officials say documents also point to prior complaints involving the couple in Missouri, Alaska, Kansas and Montana.</p> <p>Martha Crouch, 53, was charged with child abuse and extreme cruelty to animals. Timothy Crouch, 57, is facing an obstruction charge. The couple has yet to be assigned public defenders. They are due in court Wednesday.</p> <p>The San Juan County sheriff's office began an investigation following the arrest of one the couple's adult children on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives say they uncovered false allegations that two sons beat another brother to death and kidnapped a sister, but heard other claims of abuse, torture and extreme animal cruelty.</p> <p>One teen daughter told authorities of physical and emotional abuse that had gotten so bad that two of her older siblings took her from New Mexico to Arizona to keep her safe, according to court documents. The teen said after one of their dogs had puppies, the mother "took the puppies and put them into a giant pot and boiled them, making all the kids watch," the documents said.</p> <p>The girl told investigators the mother also fed a kitten poison.</p> <p>She said she was hit by her mother with a plastic cooking spatula for questioning why she wasn't allowed to go to school. Another, whose age also wasn't disclosed, said she got pregnant at 14 and her mother beat her until she had a miscarriage.</p> <p>Another daughter told authorities she was kept in a "fat chain" for three years while the family lived in Alaska because her mother thought she was overweight.</p> <p>A son told detectives he was "beaten, shot, stabbed and run over by his parents" and "had BBs still inside his arm from when the mother shot him with a shotgun."</p> <p>He said New Mexico child welfare investigators recently came to the house to look into allegations of educational neglect but the mother loaded up the three younger children in a car and took them to the Navajo Dam to avoid them being spotted.</p> <p>The children told detectives the family had lived in a number of places over the years and every time authorities questioned the parents' activities, they fled to a new place, according to court documents.</p> <p>Deanna Taylor, an investigator with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department, said she received hundreds of pages of reports from other social service agencies in several other states, including Alaska, Kansas, Missouri and Montana. It is not clear what types of allegations were made against the couple in those states and whether any action was taken against them.</p> <p>Court records show Timothy Crouch pleaded no contest to a theft charge in 1999 in Alaska. A forgery charge in Alaska also was dismissed that year.</p> <p>Court records show the family had at least one other recent encounter with authorities. San Juan County officials cited Timothy Crouch in May with illegally burning trash.</p> <p>Court records also show that county authorities' initial investigation into an assault by an adult son at the family's home on May 30 came after several brothers said they had been arguing over food.</p> <p>The son, a 31-year-old also named Timothy Crouch, was accused of pointing a gun at three of his brothers saying he would shoot them. More US & World News Stories

Trump formally backs McSally in 2020 Senate race
PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump is formally backing Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that McSally has his "Complete and Total Endorsement!" He says the former fighter pilot has done an outstanding job in Washington and is fully supportive of his agenda. He says "Martha is strong on Crime and Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military and Vets."

Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'
Jim "Mattress Mack" Mcingvale is asking for prayers after experiencing a "stroke scare." Mcingvale is currently at St. Luke's Hospital, where is getting a check-up. He said he was feeling tingling in his arm, face, and leg. He is expected to be there for the next day. "I would like to encourage anybody who experiences the symptoms of FAST (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) and get to a doctor and make sure you don't have a stroke," he said in a Facebook live.

El Campo ISD substitute teacher fired for allegedly filming porn in classroom
An El Campo teacher has been fired after allegedly filming porn in a classroom, the El Campo Police Department says. El Campo PD was called by the school last Wednesday. Although the district says the incident happened in May, they became aware of it last week through a tip. Officers said they reviewed the evidence and consulted an investigator and the district attorney. It was suspected that the teacher, who was with the district for three months, filmed porn videos in a classroom and posted them on a website. The district says no students were involved in the incident. Martha McSally (file)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump formally backs McSally in 2020 Senate race</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span>, <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:36PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- President Donald Trump is formally backing Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally in one of the most hotly contested Senate races of the 2020 election.</p><p>Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that McSally has his "Complete and Total Endorsement!" He says the former fighter pilot has done an outstanding job in Washington and is fully supportive of his agenda.</p><p>He says "Martha is strong on Crime and Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military and Vets."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-" title="Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'" data-articleId="414702206" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/Mattress_Mack_in_hospital_for__stroke_sc_0_7443064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:28PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 03:18PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jim “Mattress Mack” Mcingvale is asking for prayers after experiencing a “stroke scare.”</p><p>Mcingvale is currently at St. Luke’s Hospital, where is getting a check-up. He said he was feeling tingling in his arm, face, and leg. He is expected to be there for the next day.</p><p>“I would like to encourage anybody who experiences the symptoms of FAST (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) and get to a doctor and make sure you don’t have a stroke,” he said in a Facebook live.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/el-campo-substitute-teacher-fired-for-allegedly-filming-porn-in-classroom" title="El Campo ISD substitute teacher fired for allegedly filming porn in classroom" data-articleId="414686232" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/El_Campo_HS_substitute_teacher_fired_for_0_7443062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/El_Campo_HS_substitute_teacher_fired_for_0_7443062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/El_Campo_HS_substitute_teacher_fired_for_0_7443062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/El_Campo_HS_substitute_teacher_fired_for_0_7443062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/El_Campo_HS_substitute_teacher_fired_for_0_7443062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 5" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>El Campo ISD substitute teacher fired for allegedly filming porn in classroom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:02PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 25 2019 02:10PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An El Campo teacher has been fired after allegedly filming porn in a classroom, the El Campo Police Department says.</p><p>El Campo PD was called by the school last Wednesday. Although the district says the incident happened in May, they became aware of it last week through a tip. Officers said they reviewed the evidence and consulted an investigator and the district attorney.</p><p>It was suspected that the teacher, who was with the district for three months, filmed porn videos in a classroom and posted them on a website. The district says no students were involved in the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mattress Mack's FB" title="mattress mack_1561498097399.JPG-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/el-campo-substitute-teacher-fired-for-allegedly-filming-porn-in-classroom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1541716575406.jpg-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>El Campo ISD substitute teacher fired for allegedly filming porn in classroom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/woman-describes-waking-up-all-alone-on-pitch-black-air-canada-plane-after-crew-disembarked"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A view of Air Canada jets and the control tower at the Lester B. Pearson airport as photographed from an airplane on August 28, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)" title="151087761_1561487833924-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman describes waking up ‘all alone' on ‘pitch black' Air Canada plane after crew disembarked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/getty_tempimg_062519_1561493434080_7442369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A thermometer is shown as a man runs in the desert heat in a file photo. Most Recent

New Mexico woman accused of abusing her children, boiling puppies to death

Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'

El Campo ISD substitute teacher fired for allegedly filming porn in classroom

Woman describes waking up 'all alone' on 'pitch black' Air Canada plane after crew disembarked

Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/KSAZ%20Martha%20Crouch%20062519_1561499004424.jpg_7442777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/KSAZ%20Martha%20Crouch%20062519_1561499004424.jpg_7442777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/KSAZ%20Martha%20Crouch%20062519_1561499004424.jpg_7442777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/25/KSAZ%20Martha%20Crouch%20062519_1561499004424.jpg_7442777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Martha&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Crouch&#x20;&#x28;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;San&#x20;Juan&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Mexico&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New Mexico woman accused of abusing her children, boiling puppies to death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/jim-mattress-mack-mcingvale-hospitalized-experiences-stroke-scare-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/25/mattress%20mack_1561498097399.JPG_7442861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Mattress&#x20;Mack&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;FB" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jim 'Mattress Mack' Mcingvale hospitalized, experiences 'stroke scare'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/el-campo-substitute-teacher-fired-for-allegedly-filming-porn-in-classroom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>El Campo ISD substitute teacher fired for allegedly filming porn in classroom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/woman-describes-waking-up-all-alone-on-pitch-black-air-canada-plane-after-crew-disembarked" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/25/AIR%20CANADA%20THUMB_1561487833924.jpg_7441900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;Air&#x20;Canada&#x20;jets&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;control&#x20;tower&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Lester&#x20;B&#x2e;&#x20;Pearson&#x20;airport&#x20;as&#x20;photographed&#x20;from&#x20;an&#x20;airplane&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2012&#x20;in&#x20;Toronto&#x2c;&#x20;Canada&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Bennett&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman describes waking up ‘all alone' on ‘pitch black' Air Canada plane after crew disembarked</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/average-temperatures-nearly-every-month-of-year-around-globe-will-shatter-records-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" Average temperatures nearly every month of year around globe will shatter records, study suggests 